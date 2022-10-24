RxSight, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 7, 2022

/EIN News/ -- ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: RXST) RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to improving the vision of patients following cataract surgery, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter 2022 after the market close on Monday, November 7, 2022. The company’s management will discuss the results during a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Participants may register for the call here and listen through a live and archived webcast of the event available for one year at https://investors.rxsight.com/ . While not required, it is recommended that participants join ten minutes prior to the event start time to ensure the necessary audio applications are downloaded and installed. Instructions are provided (including a dial-in option).

About RxSight, Inc.

RxSight, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company dedicated to improving the vision of patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight® Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens® (LAL®), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD™) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that enables doctors to customize and optimize visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery. Additional information about RxSight can be found at www.rxsight.com.

Company Contact:

Shelley B. Thunen

Chief Financial Officer

sthunen@rxsight.com

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@rxsight.com