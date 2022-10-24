Enterprise Mobile Device Market Size is projected to reach USD 59.29 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.7%: Straits Research

The global enterprise mobile device market size was valued at USD 17,255 million in 2021. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 59290.58 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030). North America accounted for the largest market share and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise mobile device management is a crucial component of enterprise mobility. It is a software solution that allows IT administrators to secure and control smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices. After installation, it tracks and keeps records of every user’s activity, such as remotely locking or deleting the device in case of loss or theft. Security Intelligence 2016 shows over 60% of firms allow employees to use their devices to access business data. Mobile devices being a fundamental component in the current lifestyle, people are constrained in their ability to engage in today’s societal and commercial activities. Besides excellent communication, the user can pay bills, shop, and work remotely with the support of a wide range of applications accessible in the market.

The expanding mobile workforce and acceptance of BYOD programs inside organizations to increase their workforce productivity, thus allowing workers to work from anywhere, at any time, and utilizing any device to access corporate data on the go, has boosted the need for EMM solutions. In addition, the proliferation of new mobile devices in the market pushes the installation of mobile device management systems in areas.





Rapidly Increasing Competition in Business Outgrowth to Drive the Global Enterprise Mobile Device Market

Enterprise devices have been used for the past few years. They are utilized mainly by influential organizations to provide better equipment, software, and service support to vendors, suppliers, and other creditors. Cost reductions, accounting system integration, and a more significant number of resources are some of the benefits of corporate devices, which enable corporations and enterprises to maintain more robust relationships with their creditors and remain competitive. Since the beginning of this decade, enterprise devices have expanded rapidly, accompanied by intensifying competition in the business and application sectors. Rapidly escalating industry-wide competition has increased the demand for highly effective enterprise devices with enhanced features. Globally, product- and service-based industries are taking advantage of enterprise devices, boosting the worldwide enterprise devices market.

Increased Digitalisation across Industries to Provide Opportunities for the Global Enterprise Mobile Device Market

Organizations, whether large or small, are progressively implementing digital technologies in their company operations to enhance their functionality, streamline numerous procedures, and boost their overall efficiency. In addition, due to the rapid spread of the Covid-19 virus, businesses worldwide embraced work-from-home policies to restrict the transmission of the contagious virus, hence driving up market demand. Moreover, the increasing emphasis on data security and management is prompting businesses to invest in enterprise mobility technology to improve their security features, which is anticipated to impact the industry's growth positively. In addition, rapid technical breakthroughs, such as the incorporation of artificial intelligence and machine learning, are significant market drivers. These factors are anticipated to contribute to market expansion over the forecast period.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 59.29 Billion by 2030 CAGR 14.7% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Industries Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, BlackBerry Limited, AT&T INC., Samsung, AirWatch (VMware, Inc.), MobileIron, Inc., and Apple Inc, Key Market Opportunities Increased Digitalisation across Industries Key Market Drivers Rapidly Increasing Competition in Business Outgrowth

Regional Insights

Based on region, the global enterprise mobile device market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America accounted for the largest market share and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. The mature status of the North American enterprise devices market is anticipated to make new product launches more difficult for new entrants and incumbent firms, resulting in sluggish growth. The North American enterprise devices market is expected to be driven by technological advances in the IoT industry, increased demand for enterprise devices due to the developing IT industry and banking sector, and high adoption of telehealth and telemedicine. The market is anticipated to expand further due to a general increase in demand for devices and a surge in demand due to the evolution of the times. The enterprise devices market in the U.S. is anticipated to grow at a very healthy rate, primarily due to the country's growing enterprise devices trend. As business devices find use in manufacturing, the rising need for IoT industrial machinery is anticipated to fuel the U.S. and Canadian markets for enterprise devices.

Europe is the second largest region. It is estimated to reach an expected USD 14,445 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period. In Europe, the BFSI, IT & telecommunications, healthcare & telemedicine, and automotive & transport industries have the highest enterprise device consumption rates. The European business devices market is anticipated to have considerable growth over the projected period, owing to the rising spending on devices used in corporate environments and the rising need for advanced IoT medical devices in the healthcare industry. Growing awareness of the benefits of IoT-enabled devices in the industrial sector and their application in the current healthcare system is anticipated to assist the expansion of the enterprise devices market. The expanding healthcare sector in France has driven the need for corporate devices even more. The demand for telehealth & telemedicine is anticipated to be bolstered by an aging population, increased health concerns, constant technology advancements, and product developments, hence boosting the growth of the France enterprise devices market.

The Asia Pacific is the third largest region. The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for enterprise devices. This region includes India, China, Japan, Indonesia, and others, which are regarded as the global manufacturing hub for nearly every industry, including healthcare. The enterprise devices market is anticipated to experience a high growth rate in countries such as India and China due to rising economic development and expansion. In addition, the expanding labor force in these nations is driving a surge in demand for devices such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets, which is anticipated to contribute to the expansion of the Asia Pacific enterprise devices market. China's economy is socialist and market-based. China is the most significant consumer of technology and devices in the Asia-Pacific region since its industrial machinery is constructed on a massive scale and supplied to numerous countries, where enterprise gadgets play a significant role. The increasing variety of applications employing corporate devices is anticipated to increase the need for enterprise devices. The expansion of the Asia-Pacific enterprise devices market has been propelled by factors such as expanding manufacturing activity, increased funding, and rising consumption.





Key Highlights

was valued at USD 17,255 million in 2021. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 52,205 million by 2030, registering a during the forecast period (2022 - 2030). based on type , the global enterprise mobile device market is segmented into smartphones, laptops, tablets, and PC. The laptops segment accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period.

Depending on industries, the enterprise mobile device market is segmented into BFSI, manufacturing, telecom, retail, healthcare, and others. The BFSI segment accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.





Competitive Players in the Global enterprise mobile device market

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

BlackBerry Limited

AT&T INC.

Samsung

AirWatch (VMware, Inc.)

MobileIron, Inc.

Apple Inc





Global Enterprise Mobile Device Market: Segmentation

By Type

Smartphones

Laptops

Tablets

PC

By Industries

BFSI

Manufacturing

Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa.





TABLE OF CONTENT

Market News

September 2022 - A new IBM (NYSE: IBM) Institute for Business Value (IBV) study, "Own Your Transformation," unveils how Chief Supply Chain Officers (CSCOs) are navigating significant supply chain challenges brought on by a global COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, climate change, and geopolitical events, and how they plan to future-proof their supply chains.

September 2022 - A new IBM (NYSE: IBM) Institute for Business Value (IBV) study, "Own Your Transformation," unveils how Chief Supply Chain Officers (CSCOs) are navigating significant supply chain challenges brought on by a global COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, climate change, and geopolitical events, and how they plan to future-proof their supply chains.

September 2022 - IBM (NYSE: IBM) and Bharti Airtel, a leading provider of communications solutions in India with more than 358 million subscribers, today announced their intent to collaborate on the deployment of Airtel's edge computing platform in India, which will include 120 network data centers in 20 cities. Once deployed, the platform is intended to permit large organizations across multiple industries, such as manufacturing and automotive, to accelerate innovative solutions that deliver new value to their clients and operations — securely at the edge.





