Plastic Additives Market Size is projected to reach USD 37.23 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7%: Straits Research

The global plastic additives market size was worth USD 24.58 billion in 2021. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 37.23 billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for plastic additives during the forecast period. Factors such as increased economic activity, increased use of plastics, and rising industrial output have led to market growth. Concerns regarding recycling remain, which can slow down the growth. The market has been segmented into type, plastic type, and its applications.





Impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 impact on plastic additives has been adverse. Plastic additives demand is directly dependent on plastic demand, which is related to applications, such as construction, packaging, consumer goods, and automotive, which are severely affected. Government lockdowns and other restrictions have impacted the supply chain and disrupted overall plastic production.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 37.23 Billion by 2030 CAGR 4.7% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Plastic Type, Application, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors BASF SE, Evonik Industries, Adeka Corporation, Arkema Group, CLARIANT, Croda International Plc, DOW, ExxonMobil Corporation Key Market Opportunities Rising Research Activities to Develop Bio-Based Plastics Key Market Drivers Substitution of Traditional Material

Increased Demand for Plastic

Regional Analysis

According to Plastics Europe, more than 50% of plastic is produced in Asia-Pacific of which China accounts for 30%. The pandemic's impact on the packaging industry, which holds a dominant share in the plastic additives market, is expected to be positive in the short term as demand for consumer goods and the e-commerce market is rising. However, as governments are still placing restrictions, it would be difficult for production to catch up with the demand eventually increasing the overall cost structure of the market.





Key Highlights

The global plastic additives market size is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 37,235 million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 37,235 million by 2030 growing at a during the forecast period (2022-2030). By type , the global market is further segmented into lubricants, processing aids, flow improvers, slip additives, antistatic additives, pigment wetting agents, filler dispersants, antifog additives, plasticizers, and others.

, the global market is further segmented into lubricants, processing aids, flow improvers, slip additives, antistatic additives, pigment wetting agents, filler dispersants, antifog additives, plasticizers, and others. Plastic type-wise , the global plastic additives market is categorized into polyethylene, polystyrene, polypropylene, polyamides, polyethylene terephthalate, polyvinyl chloride, polycarbonate, and others.

, the global plastic additives market is categorized into polyethylene, polystyrene, polypropylene, polyamides, polyethylene terephthalate, polyvinyl chloride, polycarbonate, and others. Based on the application , the global plastic additive market is classified into Packaging, Consumer Goods, Construction, Automotive, and Other. Among these applications, packaging possesses market supremacy.

, the global plastic additive market is classified into Packaging, Consumer Goods, Construction, Automotive, and Other. Among these applications, packaging possesses market supremacy. The packaging segment holds the largest share in the global plastic additives market.

Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.





Key Players

Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd

Albemarle Corporation

Clariant AG

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Bayer AG

Evonik Industries AG

Kaneka Corporation

Lanxess AG

Polyone Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Blackwell Plastics.





Global Plastic Additive Market Segmentation

By Type

Plasticizers

Stabilizers

Flame Retardants

Impact Modifiers

Others

By Plastic

Commodity Plastic

Engineering Plastic

High-Performance Plastic

By Application

Packaging

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Construction

Others

By Region

North America Europe Asia-Pacific Central and South America and the Caribbean The Middle East Africa







TABLE OF CONTENT

Recent Developments

June 2022- Optimized grade of BASF’s Ultramid® polyamide enabled more sustainable painting of automotive parts.

Optimized grade of BASF’s Ultramid® polyamide enabled more sustainable painting of automotive parts. June 2022- Evonik launched sustainable liquid polybutadienes with POLYVEST® eCO.





