Plastic Additives Market Size is projected to reach USD 37.23 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7%: Straits Research
The global plastic additives market size was worth USD 24.58 billion in 2021. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 37.23 billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period (2022-2030).
/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for plastic additives during the forecast period. Factors such as increased economic activity, increased use of plastics, and rising industrial output have led to market growth. Concerns regarding recycling remain, which can slow down the growth. The market has been segmented into type, plastic type, and its applications.
Impact of COVID-19
COVID-19 impact on plastic additives has been adverse. Plastic additives demand is directly dependent on plastic demand, which is related to applications, such as construction, packaging, consumer goods, and automotive, which are severely affected. Government lockdowns and other restrictions have impacted the supply chain and disrupted overall plastic production.
Report Scope
|Report Metric
|Details
|Market Size
|USD 37.23 Billion by 2030
|CAGR
|4.7% (2022-2030)
|Historical Data
|2019-2020
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2022-2030
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|Type, Plastic Type, Application, Region
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
|Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
|BASF SE, Evonik Industries, Adeka Corporation, Arkema Group, CLARIANT, Croda International Plc, DOW, ExxonMobil Corporation
|Key Market Opportunities
|Rising Research Activities to Develop Bio-Based Plastics
|Key Market Drivers
| Substitution of Traditional Material
Increased Demand for Plastic
Regional Analysis
According to Plastics Europe, more than 50% of plastic is produced in Asia-Pacific of which China accounts for 30%. The pandemic's impact on the packaging industry, which holds a dominant share in the plastic additives market, is expected to be positive in the short term as demand for consumer goods and the e-commerce market is rising. However, as governments are still placing restrictions, it would be difficult for production to catch up with the demand eventually increasing the overall cost structure of the market.
Key Highlights
- The global plastic additives market size is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 37,235 million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period (2022-2030).
- By type, the global market is further segmented into lubricants, processing aids, flow improvers, slip additives, antistatic additives, pigment wetting agents, filler dispersants, antifog additives, plasticizers, and others.
- Plastic type-wise, the global plastic additives market is categorized into polyethylene, polystyrene, polypropylene, polyamides, polyethylene terephthalate, polyvinyl chloride, polycarbonate, and others.
- Based on the application, the global plastic additive market is classified into Packaging, Consumer Goods, Construction, Automotive, and Other. Among these applications, packaging possesses market supremacy.
- The packaging segment holds the largest share in the global plastic additives market.
- Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.
Key Players
- Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd
- Albemarle Corporation
- Clariant AG
- BASF SE
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Bayer AG
- Evonik Industries AG
- Kaneka Corporation
- Lanxess AG
- Polyone Corporation
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Blackwell Plastics.
Global Plastic Additive Market Segmentation
By Type
- Plasticizers
- Stabilizers
- Flame Retardants
- Impact Modifiers
- Others
By Plastic
- Commodity Plastic
- Engineering Plastic
- High-Performance Plastic
By Application
- Packaging
- Automotive
- Consumer Goods
- Construction
- Others
By Region
-
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Central and South America and the Caribbean
- The Middle East
- Africa
- BASF SE
Recent Developments
- June 2022- Optimized grade of BASF’s Ultramid® polyamide enabled more sustainable painting of automotive parts.
- June 2022- Evonik launched sustainable liquid polybutadienes with POLYVEST® eCO.
News Media
Adoption of Bioplastics and Biopolymers Thrive Towards Sustainability Goals
Global Plastic Resin Market Size Worth USD 1,104 Billion in 2030 | CAGR of 4.5%
