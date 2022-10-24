I-90 Eastbound Construction in Western Erie County Wrapping Up

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that work to reconstruct the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 from mile maker 3.5 to mile marker 10.5 in Springfield Township, Girard Township, and Platea Borough, Erie County is nearing completion.

With the paving, guiderail and line painting finished, vehicles will be shifted back to the eastbound lanes starting tomorrow, October 25, 2022.

Work will also start on removing the barriers along the westbound lanes. Drivers should be alert that work will be done during daylight and nighttime hours and will require traffic to be restricted to one lane in both directions.

Once that is complete, work will be done on the high-speed crossover that will be used during next year's construction season. This is expected to be completed by mid-November, weather permitting, and will be the last portion of work done during the 2022 construction season.

Along with reconstruction of the eastbound and westbound lanes, the three-year project includes the replacement or rehabilitation of four other bridges and the construction or two teardrop roundabouts at the Route 18 interchange.

Information on the project, as well as other work happening along I-90, including detours and changes in traffic patterns, can be found online at www.penndot.pa.gov/I90Projects.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers. Drivers are reminded to yield to vehicles already inside the roundabout and to never stop inside the circle.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT's northwest region on Twitter or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #





