Arrests Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 1900 Block of 2nd Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce arrests have been made in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in the 1900 block of 2nd Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 1:22 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed address. The suspects assaulted the victim and demanded property from the victim. The victim complied. The suspects were apprehended by responding units.

 

On Thursday, October 20, 2022, two 15-year-old juvenile males, a 14-year-old juvenile male and a 13-year-old juvenile male, all of Northwest, DC were arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

