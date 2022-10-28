A.J. Capowski's New Song "Pescadero" Debuts on Bandcamp via Charming Dolphins Music
New song on Bandcamp is second release from new music label Charming Dolphins. A.J. Capowski is a singer/songwriter performing Americana music around Boston.
A.J. Capowski is a singer/songwriter who performs in the Boston area. The freedom of the studio allows for fuller production of the songs he plays live in more stripped-down arrangements.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer / songwriter A.J. Capowski released his new song "Pescadero" on Bandcamp today.
— Charming Dolphins Music
The song is the latest music from Charming Dolphins Music in San Diego, California, a record label and entertainment company featuring independent musicians.
"Pescadero" was written by A.J. Capowski and Carl Paradise, and features pedal steel guitar by Norm Zocher.
The song is a nostalgic look back at love lost along the California central coast.
Tracks for the song were recorded in 4 different studios in Massachusetts and San Diego from 2021 - 2022.
Pescadero was mastered by the Grammy-nominated team of Jeff Lipton and Maria Rice at Peerless Mastering, Boston.
The song was produced by Harry Levinson & A.J. Capowski. Kevin Cox, an orchestral percussionist, played drums, and Mark Heslin played lead guitar. Additional piano and keyboards provided by Mark Hattersley of Rancho Bohemia recording studio in San Diego.
Charming Dolphins is a music entertainment and production company based in San Diego, California. Founded in 2022, it has in-house producers and musicians who work with songwriters in North America and beyond.
The label's first release is the debut from Jen Gomes, a Canadian singer, with the original song "El Camino" (written by Harry Levinson and Tom Amador of Charming Dolphins Music).
The record label appeals to independent artists who might otherwise be lost in the sea of industry giants. Gaining new fans is a competitive endeavor, and Charming Dolphins helps emerging musical acts find their way with a friendly and personal touch.
Their services include:
● songwriting: original musical content, including instrumentals and songs
● production: bringing together composers with studio musicians to bring projects to completion with attention to all artistic and technical elements
● distribution: music delivered worldwide, targeting channels that favor artists
● audio polishing: quality control before release
● events: concerts with music tailored for your wedding, anniversaries, birthdays, etc., with audio engineering and consulting
● boutique/custom songs: create finished recordings of original songs for your special events
Harry Levinson
Charming Dolphins Music
+1 760-456-5258
email us here