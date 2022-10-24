Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,432 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 276,396 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Josh Stein Announces Sentencings in Durham Homicide

For Immediate Release:
Monday, October 24, 2022

Contact: Nazneen Ahmed
919-716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today announced that Reginald McClain, Joshua McClain, and Kenyawna Powell all pleaded guilty to second degree murder in connection with the 2018 murder of Ly Teng Nhiayi. Powell was sentenced to 125-162 months and Joshua McClain was sentenced to 144-185 months. Reginald McClain’s sentencing will be at a later date after the sentencing in his federal case related to these matters, but he is currently incarcerated pending resolution. The North Carolina Department of Justice’s Special Prosecutions Section, Criminal Bureau Chief Leslie Cooley Dismukes, and Special Deputy Attorney General Jocelyn Wright prosecuted this case.  

“Today, three very dangerous people are off our streets and our community is safer,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I want to thank the FBI, the Durham Police Department, the Durham Fire Department, and the Durham County Sheriff’s Office for investigating this case and arresting these offenders. My office will do everything we can to hold accountable violent criminals and get justice for victims and survivors. Our hearts continue to go out to the family of Ly Teng Nhiayi.

Nhiayi’s body was found in a burning vehicle in Durham on July 26, 2018, and a medical examination later determined that he had been previously shot twice in the back of the head before the car was set on fire. Powell and the McClain brothers were arrested in the months after Nhiayi’s death and charged with murder. 

###

You just read:

Attorney General Josh Stein Announces Sentencings in Durham Homicide

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.