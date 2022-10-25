Bisk and Florida A&M University Expand Partnership and Launch New Certificates and Master’s Degree Program
TAMPA, FLORIDA, U.S., October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bisk, a global leader in online education, expanded its partnership with Florida A&M University (FAMU) to create and launch new certificate programs in women in leadership, as well as diversity, equity, inclusion & justice (DEIJ). There will also be a new online master’s program in sport management.
“We’re thrilled to grow our current partnership with the No. 1 public HBCU,” said Vice President of Academic Success Dr. Jennifer King. “Together, we’ll continue to grow and offer flexible learning options to equip students with the knowledge to become leaders in their organizations and communities.”
The Master of Science (MS) in Sport Management will offer flexible learning for recent graduates and working professionals looking to seek careers in the sports industry. The thriving on-ground degree will be converted to a fully online program by Bisk’s Learning Design Team. Students can complete the program in 12–18 months.
“The online delivery modality for our program will bring national recognition and prominence to our existing programs and illuminate the career pathways in sports leadership,” said Allyson Watson, Ph.D., dean of the FAMU College of Education. “We fully expect this online program to reach potential students from across the globe.”
Additionally, two certificate programs have been added to this partnership. The new DEIJ certificate program will leverage genuine life experiences from current FAMU students and alumni who have faced overwhelming obstacles, met the challenge and persevered. The new women in leadership certificate program will focus on women of color and offer authentic real-life experiences from FAMU faculty advancing in their professional careers (law, healthcare, education, business). Both certificate programs will include relevant case studies and discussions aimed at advancing knowledge of critical topics.
For additional information on these programs and to enroll, click here.
“Professional development is essential for lifelong learners, students and those immersed in this changing global workforce,” said Bisk CEO Mike Bisk. “We’re proud to expand our partnership with FAMU to provide these purposeful and impactful online programs that will maximize learners’ expertise, strengths and knowledge.”
Genyne Henry Boston, Ph.D., associate provost for academic and faculty affairs/chief of staff in the Division of Academic Affairs, said the new offering is a result of collaboration between FAMU and Bisk. “We are quite excited about our partnership with Bisk. We’ve worked closely with the Bisk team to develop online learning solutions that will expand our digital footprint and allow us to remain competitive within higher education.”
Bisk and FAMU announced their partnership to deliver STEM-focused master’s programs in December 2021.
About FAMU
Founded in 1887 and located in Tallahassee, Florida, FAMU is the third largest historically black university in the United States by enrollment and the only public historically black university in Florida. According to U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best Colleges Rankings, FAMU maintains its ranking as the top-rated public historically black college and university (HBCU). To learn more, visit famu.edu.
About Bisk
Bisk partners with leading institutions to deliver online degree and certificate programs to learners around the world. We provide the resources, expertise, and technology to help institutions grow and students thrive. Through our online education services, we have supported more than one million enrollments for universities such as Villanova University, Michigan State University, University of South Florida, Florida Institute of Technology, Florida A&M University, Emory University, Southern Methodist University, University of British Columbia, Vanderbilt University and Columbia Law School. Our mission is to amplify potential through transformational learning experiences. To learn more, visit bisk.com.
