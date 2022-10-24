Greenberg Traurig's Lindsay E. Hutner Co-Edits California Employment Law Treatise 2022

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholder Lindsay E. Hutner, co-chair of the firm's Employment Litigation & Trials Group, co-edited a publication for the Practising Law Institute (PLI) titled "California Employment Law."

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholder Lindsay E. Hutner, co-chair of the firm's Employment Litigation & Trials Group, co-edited a publication for the Practising Law Institute (PLI) titled "California Employment Law." In addition to editing the treatise, Hutner co-authored the "Gender Discrimination" chapter.

The treatise includes fourteen chapters examining the statutes and case law governing the employer-employee relationship in California, providing practical guidance on state, local, and federal rules and regulations, including the California Fair Employment and Housing Act, the California Labor Code and Wage Orders, along with detailed examination of class actions, whistleblower rights, and trade secrets, among other key employment law topics.

Hutner, a Labor & Employment Practice shareholder in the firm's San Francisco office, is a focused, practical, and dedicated litigator, whose clients trust her to not only vehemently defend their interests, but offer pragmatic, no-nonsense advice, all with an eye toward their business needs. She counsels employers and works closely with clients in defending both class actions and single-plaintiff cases involving employment discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wage and hour, Private Attorneys General Act, unfair competition, enforcement of non-competes and other restrictive covenants, misappropriation of trade secrets, wrongful termination, and breach of contract. Hutner has been invited to speak at numerous programs covering a wide variety of employment law issues and is the co-chair of PLI's annual conference, Cutting-Edge Employment Law Issues.

Additional contributing authors from Greenberg Traurig include the following California-based attorneys:

About Greenberg Traurig's Labor & Employment Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Global Labor & Employment Practice serves clients from offices throughout the United States, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Members of the practice have had numerous trial wins and are frequently called upon to handle complex, bet-the-company, and large high-stake cases, including nationwide class and collective actions. On the labor side, a leading group of lawyers regularly represents management with labor-relations matters. Labor & Employment team members assist clients with complex employment issues, and design practical, proactive strategies that can be readily implemented by today's human resources professionals. In addition, the practice is recognized by The Legal 500 United States in the areas of Labor and Employment Litigation, Labor-Management Relations, ERISA Litigation, Workplace & Employment Counseling, and Trade Secrets Litigation. Visit Greenberg Traurig's Labor & Employment Blog for insights and analysis of the latest labor and employment developments, including legislation, regulations, cases, policies, and trends.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2500 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021 and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, and NLJ 250. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program certifies that the firm's U.S. offices are 100% powered by renewable energy. The firm is often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Elaine Walker, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 3055790832, walkere@gtlaw.com

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP