Eight more Clean Power Alliance Communities Choose 100% Green Power as their primary energy option to create a healthier and more sustainable future

Collectively, the transition to fully renewable energy will reduce an estimated 2.3 billion pounds of greenhouse gas emissions annually

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) October 24, 2022

Seven cities and one county within Clean Power Alliance's (CPA) service territory have chosen 100% Green Power as their default energy option this fall, making their communities and Southern California cleaner, healthier, and more resilient. CPA leads the nation in serving the most customers with 100% renewable energy.

Beginning this October, Beverly Hills, Camarillo, Claremont, Hawthorne, Redondo Beach, unincorporated Los Angeles County, and businesses in Rolling Hills Estates and South Pasadena are joining other CPA communities that have already established themselves as environmental champions by selecting 100% Green Power. CPA residential customers in Rolling Hills Estates and South Pasadena have been on the default option since 2019.

As a not-for-profit clean energy provider, CPA offers three default energy options to the many communities it serves: 100% Green (100% renewable energy), Clean (50% clean energy) and Lean (40% clean energy). With the addition of this year's communities, 21 of the 32 communities CPA serves are now on 100% Green Power.

Communities on 100% Green Power have taken an important step toward achieving significant reductions of greenhouse gas emissions and contributing to climate action planning and statewide clean air goals. Renewable energy from wind, solar and geothermal sources create a more sustainable future, which is paramount in a stressed and unpredictable climate environment. Collectively, the communities moving to 100% Green this fall, will reduce approximately 2.3 billion pounds of greenhouse gas emissions annually.

"More communities are taking a leadership position in choosing renewable energy to ensure their residents and future residents live in a safer, more sustainable environment," said Clean Power Alliance CEO Ted Bardacke. "We are encouraged to see the growing effort from across Southern California to address very real climate concerns through these viable actions."

The city councils of each city and the board of supervisors of LA County voted to move to 100% Green Power. LA County will begin a multiyear transition to 100% Green, starting with residents in 2022, commercial customers in 2023 and residential customers on CARE/FERA and Medical Baseline rates in 2024.

"The devastating impacts of climate change are increasingly apparent," said Sheila Kuehl, Supervisor for the Third District on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and LA County Vice Chair of the CPA Board of Directors. "Selecting to be powered by 100% renewable energy signals LA County's strong commitment to taking immediate action and planning for a safer and healthier environment for future residents."

Approximately 300,000 customers will now transition to 100% Green Power unless they have selected another energy option. CPA customers continue to have the power of choice in determining which energy option is best for them and can choose another option at any time.

"Clean Power Alliance partners with communities throughout Southern California to reach key environmental goals. Going to 100% Green Power creates a sustainable future through the intentional actions of reducing harmful greenhouse gas emissions," said Dr. Julian Gold, Vice Mayor of Beverly Hills and Board Chair of CPA. "This decision will help protect the health and well-being of our residents and I'm proud that Beverly Hills is demonstrating that commitment to our community."

In 2019, 10 partner communities launched Clean Power Alliance service to their residents and businesses with 100% Green Power as the default energy option for customers. By 2021, that number grew to 15. Now, starting this October, 21 of the 32 communities CPA serves have chosen 100% Green Power: Agoura Hills, Beverly Hills, Calabasas, Camarillo, Claremont, Culver City, Hawthorne, Malibu, Manhattan Beach, Ojai, Oxnard, Redondo Beach, Rolling Hills Estates, Santa Monica, Sierra Madre, South Pasadena, Thousand Oaks, Unincorporated Los Angeles County, Unincorporated Ventura County, Ventura, and West Hollywood. In 2023, the City of Alhambra will also move to 100% Green Power.

About Clean Power Alliance

Founded in 2017, Clean Power Alliance is the locally operated not-for-profit electricity provider for 30 cities across Los Angeles County and Ventura County, as well as the unincorporated areas of both counties. CPA is the fifth largest electricity provider in California and has the most customers receiving 100% renewable energy in the nation. CPA serves approximately three million people via one million customer accounts, providing clean renewable energy at competitive rates. For complete information regarding CPA visit http://www.cleanpoweralliance.org.

Media Contact:

Joseph Cabral

Clean Power Alliance

jcabral@cleanpoweralliance.org

(213) 442-8109

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/eight_more_clean_power_alliance_communities_choose_100_green_power_as_their_primary_energy_option_to_create_a_healthier_and_more_sustainable_future/prweb18967713.htm