ADM Named to IBD's 100 Best ESG Companies List

ADM ADM has been named to the Investor's Business Daily (IBD) 2022 Best ESG Companies List. The list recognizes companies with superior Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) ratings in addition to strong fundamental and technical stock performance.

"At ADM, we know that our commitments to driving change through good practices, progressive solutions and mindful actions will result not only in a stronger ADM but also a better world," said Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano. "This recognition is a reflection of the progress we continue to make on our sustainability journey, and we are proud to be included on this impressive list."

To determine the 2022 100 Best ESG Companies list, IBD started with a company's ESG sustainability score created by Dow Jones Newswires, an IBD affiliate. Next, Dow Jones provided an ESG-scored list to IBD of all the U.S.-traded companies it tracks, a total of 2,208. IBD then cut the list to 1,693 companies by removing non-public companies and companies with stock prices below $10 a share. Companies that lacked sufficient data to create an IBD Composite rating were also removed. IBD further qualified the list by cutting it to the top 15% of the 1,693, using their ESG scores, and then selected the 100 with the highest IBD Composite Rating—all with scores of 81 or better.

