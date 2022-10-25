Valley Family Dental Group Announces Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Event for New Dental Office in Downey CA
We are excited to announce (after a long delay) the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting for our New Dental Office In Downey. Food & Drinks,prizes and giveaways!
Dentists – Improving lives, one smile at a time!”DOWNEY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After completing the construction of New Dental Office space in 2020 the scheduled Event had to wait.
Now The Dentists and staff at Valley Family Dental Group is ready to welcome the community to their Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting of Event.
Hosting this event will provide the chance for those in the Downey community to meet the Dentists and staff and discover the new state -of-the art office.
Everyone is invited to attend including kids,they will have activities for the little ones and prizes to give away.
In addition to information on their services and food & drinks to enjoy.
Mark your calendar to attend the event and meet the caring and friendly staff at Valley Family Dental Group in Downey California.
The Dentists and Hygienist will be there to meet you,answer any questions and cut the ribbon to officially open the new office!
Thursday November 3rd, 2022 5:00 pm to 7:00pm
Valley Family Dental Group
10800 Paramount Blvd. Suite 304
Downey CA. 90241
Come see our new office,meet our Dentists and staff, and enjoy some food and drinks!
Prizes and Giveaways,games for the kids and some fun!
Also tour our Dental Assisting School now open!
We hope to see our Downey community there!
Questions? Please let us know (562) 414-0001
www.valleyfamilydentalgroup.com
info@vfddowney.com
