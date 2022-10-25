Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,883 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 277,642 in the last 365 days.

Valley Family Dental Group Announces Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Event for New Dental Office in Downey CA

We are excited to announce (after a long delay) the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting for our New Dental Office In Downey. Food & Drinks,prizes and giveaways!

Dentists – Improving lives, one smile at a time!”
— N/A
DOWNEY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After completing the construction of New Dental Office space in 2020 the scheduled Event had to wait.

Now The Dentists and staff at Valley Family Dental Group is ready to welcome the community to their Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting of Event.

Hosting this event will provide the chance for those in the Downey community to meet the Dentists and staff and discover the new state -of-the art office.

Everyone is invited to attend including kids,they will have activities for the little ones and prizes to give away.

In addition to information on their services and food & drinks to enjoy.

Mark your calendar to attend the event and meet the caring and friendly staff at Valley Family Dental Group in Downey California.

The Dentists and Hygienist will be there to meet you,answer any questions and cut the ribbon to officially open the new office!

Thursday November 3rd, 2022 5:00 pm to 7:00pm
Valley Family Dental Group
10800 Paramount Blvd. Suite 304
Downey CA. 90241

Come see our new office,meet our Dentists and staff, and enjoy some food and drinks!
Prizes and Giveaways,games for the kids and some fun!
Also tour our Dental Assisting School now open!
We hope to see our Downey community there!
Questions? Please let us know (562) 414-0001
www.valleyfamilydentalgroup.com
info@vfddowney.com

Brian Pulaski
Valley Family Dental Group
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Valley Family Dental Group Announces Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Event for New Dental Office in Downey CA

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.