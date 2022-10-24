Sustain SoCal to Host 13th Annual Energy Event (“AE13”) on Nov. 2nd

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Sustain Southern California (“Sustain SoCal”) today announces it will host the 13 th Annual Energy Event (“AE13”) on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. This in-person event will be held at UCI Beall Applied Innovation, 5270 California Avenue, Irvine, Calif., from 1:00-5:00 pm, followed by an innovator showcase and networking session.



AE13 is an industry flagship event focused on emerging energy transition trends and revolutionary innovation in the Southern California region. The sector, which has already created so much buzz, is poised for a seismic transformation, driven by myriad factors including investor funds, active legislation, policy initiatives, ESG targets and growing consumer awareness.

Having hosted the Annual Energy Event for twelve years and catered to thousands of attendees, the conference series has become an institution unto itself with a strong sense of the Southern California pulse in terms of evolving energy needs, pragmatic solutions and sustainability goals.

AE13 will host distinguished speakers who will deliver insightful presentations and participate in lively panel discussions on far-reaching topics that have a direct impact on utilities, businesses and consumers in the region such as electrification, hydrogen, the Inflation Reduction Act, renewables, built environment, agriculture, grant incentives, investor trends and ESG.

On Hydrogen Tech Trends, invited speakers will include Matt Gregori, clean energy technology scout, SoCal Gas; Roxana Bekemohammadi, founder & executive director, United States Hydrogen; and Cherish Giovinazzo, H2U. On Enabling Investment in Energy Technology, key experts will include Ray Pustinger, Praxis Strategic Advisory – principal; Steve Farber, Redaptive – chief experience officer; Zack Martin, Loop EV – CFO; and Tad Glauthier, Stem – vice president, eMobility.

Erik Stokes, Deputy Director, Energy Research & Development Div., CA Energy Commission will present the latest on California Energy Incentives; Angelina Galiteva, board of governors, California Independent System Operator, will share her expertise and future impressions on Hydrogen Hub – ARCHES; Neal Rickner, managing partner, Elevation Ventures, will explore investor trends in the energy-transition sector with a hyper-local focus on Southern California and its immediate vicinity.

At the Innovators Showcase, C-suite leaders and senior executives will share the latest in technological research and development, tailored to resolve specific pain points as well as cater to the broader vision of energy transition over the next decade.

Attendees are encouraged to interact with leaders in their fields of interest and leverage the intimate setting to network with fellow professionals from California and across the nation.

“We are very pleased that the Annual Energy Event of Sustain Southern California has become an integral part of the energy transition discussion in the region. Not only are we grateful to all our speakers who have shared their wisdom with students, professionals and the general public, but also for the continuous and invaluable feedback from some of the best minds in the industry and allied sectors. Our focus on rich dialogue has led us to become a leading platform for expanding professional networks and initiating key collaborations,” said Scott Kitcher, president and CEO of Sustain SoCal. “By being blessed with our ongoing and highly successful partnership with UCI Beall Applied Innovation, a world-class research institution, Sustain SoCal is strategically positioned to drive the discourse on sustainable economic development in the region.”

For more information and registration details, visit:

https://sustainsocal.org/event/13th-annual-energy-event/

Participating Organizations Include:

California Energy Commission https://www.energy.ca.gov/ California Independent System Operator https://www.caiso.com/Pages/default.aspx Elevation Ventures https://elevationvc.com/ Gate5 https://gate-5.com/ H2U https://www.h2utechnologies.com/ Loop EV https://evloop.io/ OC Sustainability Decathlon https://ocsd23.com/ Orange County Power Authority https://www.ocpower.org/ Praxis Strategic Advisory https://praxis-advisory.com/ Redaptive https://redaptive.com/ SoCal Gas https://www.socalgas.com/ Stem https://www.stem.com/ The Energy Coalition https://energycoalition.org/ United States Hydrogen https://www.ushydrogenalliance.org/ Veloce Energy https://www.veloceenergy.com/

About Sustain SoCal:

Sustain SoCal, a non-profit organization, accelerates sustainability and economic growth through innovation, collaboration and education in Southern California. The organization has a ten-year history in exploring and implementing pragmatic, real-world solutions to the challenges created by growth, change and inefficiency. It conducts conferences, workshops and networking events that lead to initiatives that positively impact our region’s economic progress and sustainability. For more information, please visit www.sustainsocal.org .