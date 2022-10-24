InspireSemi to Ring the Toronto Stock Exchange Closing Bell on October 25

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia and AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Semiconductor Holdings Inc. (TSXV: INSP) (“InspireSemi™” or the “Company”), a chip design company with a revolutionary accelerated computing solution, is pleased to announce that CEO, Ron Van Dell, and other members of the InspireSemi senior management team will celebrate the Company’s recent listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) Venture Exchange by ringing the closing bell on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.



“We are excited to ring the closing bell on the TSX and celebrate becoming part of one of the world’s leading public exchanges,” said John B. Kennedy, Chief Financial Officer of InspireSemi. “InspireSemi’s listing provides us with greater exposure to the global investment community. This is one of several, recent milestones for us, including our new corporate headquarters in Austin, Texas, which expands our footprint and supports further growth.”

“I am very proud of our team’s successes over the last year and the momentum that we’re building as we prepare for the commercial launch of our next-generation product ‘Thunderbird’, a versatile, hardware compute accelerator that is essentially a supercomputer cluster-on-a-chip,” said Alex Gray, Founder, CTO, and President. “The InspireSemi team looks forward to future achievements as we continue to grow our business by providing a unique and strongly differentiated accelerated computing to address multiple, diversified markets including High-Performance Computing (HPC), AI, and blockchain/cryptocurrency mining.”

Join InspireSemi at the Toronto Stock Exchange by tuning into the TMX Group YouTube Channel prior to 4:00 p.m. Eastern to watch the livestream of the ceremony. A video of the ceremony will also be available on the Company’s website and social media channels.

About InspireSemi™

InspireSemi is an Austin-based chip design company that has built a technology foundation that delivers revolutionary performance, energy efficiency, versatility, and a thriving open software ecosystem. This enables us to address multiple diversified, uncorrelated markets of High-Performance Computing (HPC), AI, and blockchain. Led by an accomplished team with a proven track record, it has a unique and strongly differentiated accelerated computing solution compared to existing approaches for these markets

For more information, visit https://inspiresemi.com/.

For further information, please contact::

Inspire Semiconductor Holdings Inc.

John B. Kennedy

Chief Financial Officer

jkennedy@inspiresemi.com

KCSA Strategic Communication

Investor Relations

Phil Carlson/Scott Eckstein

inspiresemi@kcsa.com