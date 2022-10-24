10-24-2022 MONDAY POWERBALL CLIMBS TO $625 MILLION

MONDAY POWERBALL CLIMBS TO $625 MILLION

Charleston, W.Va. – Due to continued high volume of play and unmatched numbers, Monday’s jackpot for Powerball has climbed to $625 million, the 8th largest jackpot in Powerball’s 30-year history. The cash value is slated at $299.8 million.

This is the second time this year that the Powerball jackpot has crossed the half-billion dollar threshold. The last time was the January 5 drawing, when tickets in California and Wisconsin split a $632.6 million jackpot.

The drawing will be the 35th in the current jackpot run. In Saturday’s drawing, players won more than $12.9 million in lower-tier cash prizes.

Tickets for Monday’s Powerball drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Power Play option, which increases your non-jackpot prizes.

All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. ET Monday.

To play, choose five numbers ranging from 1 to 69 and one Power Ball number from 1 to 26.