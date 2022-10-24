San Bernardino County holds mobile court for veterans, homeless

San Bernardino County set up a mobile courtroom on Oct. 12 at Perris Hill Park in the city of San Bernardino so that members of the homeless community and military veterans could get assistance in resolving pending misdemeanors and infractions.
