I Can't Breathe (God Forgive Them) a true after death experience movie staring Kevin Sorbo, Shane Yuhas, Joseph Moreland
A true story, about what happens after you take your last breathe here on earth. Just won BEST FEATURE FILM, in CHRISTIAN FILM FESTIVAL, now for sale
There is an after life after we take our last breath here, and there is a God!”STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I Can't Breathe ( God Forgive Them ), a true after death experience movie, starring Kevin Sorbo, Shane Yuhas, and Joseph Moreland. The movie has just won the award, BEST FEATURE FILM, in the CHRISTIAN FILM FESTIVAL. It was also a finalist in the EDO Film Festival, chosen from over 1500 movies, from 94 countries.
The movie, is available streaming on Amazon prime, TUBI, the Christian Channel, and is for sale starting October 25th, on DVD, Blu Ray, at Walmart and other retail stores. There was a large article written recently about the movie, in The Epoch Times, and The Christian Post.
The movie is about Tom Laresca, an X Wall Street trader of 25 years, it details several challenges in his life, such as cancer, depression, recovering and forgiving from the incident that sent him to intensive care, and briefly took his life.
Based on the book Mr Laresca wrote names, " I Want to Help", the author recants the harrowing experiences he suffered through, believing it will be helpful for others going through their own trials and tribulations.
The movie takes place in Boca Raton Florida, where the after death experience took place, and New York, where he has lived for over 50 years. Subplots included in the movie, are scenes from trading on Wall Street, where a stock scam was unfolded. The time when he was informed he had cancer to 3 parts of his body, and may only have 3 months to live. The awful depression that followed, surgery and months of chemotherapy.
The best scene of course is the after death incident, as Mr Laresca takes his last breath, only to immediately crossover, to a surreal peaceful afterlife. Witness what it was like in those moments and how God's voice and presence saved and changed his life forever.
The movie has an ending that will raise many questions, and will not be soon to forget.
