2022 Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame Inductees Announced
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame Class of 2022 has been announced. The inductees will be honored during the 26th Annual Healthcare Internet Conference to be held in Miami November 7-9, 2022.
The 2022 inductees for Innovative Individual are John Berndt, SVP North America, Valtech Health, and Ben Dillon, Chief Strategy Officer, Geonetric.
The 2022 inductee for Innovative Organization is Kyruus.
The Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame honors individuals and organizations that have made outstanding, long-lasting contributions to the healthcare internet industry. The organization’s purpose, while honoring innovation, is to ensure that the “history” of the industry is preserved for future generations new to the healthcare industry.
About the Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame:
The Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame is an independent organization whose annual inductees are selected by an independent Board of Judges. For more information, please visit www.hihof.com.
Farrah Hunt Thompson
The 2022 inductees for Innovative Individual are John Berndt, SVP North America, Valtech Health, and Ben Dillon, Chief Strategy Officer, Geonetric.
The 2022 inductee for Innovative Organization is Kyruus.
The Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame honors individuals and organizations that have made outstanding, long-lasting contributions to the healthcare internet industry. The organization’s purpose, while honoring innovation, is to ensure that the “history” of the industry is preserved for future generations new to the healthcare industry.
About the Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame:
The Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame is an independent organization whose annual inductees are selected by an independent Board of Judges. For more information, please visit www.hihof.com.
Farrah Hunt Thompson
Greystone.Net
+1 770.407.7690
fhunt@greystone.net