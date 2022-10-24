Accelerate Diagnostics Investigated by Block & Leviton For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/axdx.



After the market closed on October 21, 2022, Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. disclosed receiving a request from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the company to immediately discontinue marketing and distribution of its Accelerate Arc system and related BC Kit for a particular diagnostic use.

Previously, Accelerate Diagnostics had been marketing the Accelerate Arc products as Class I devices, exempting them from 510(k) clearance requirements. Recently, the FDA informed the company that marketing the products in the U.S. requires 510(k) clearance.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. stock dropped approximately 9% in premarket trading and were down more than 40% in intraday trading on October 24, 2022.

