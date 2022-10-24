Judicial outreach liaison publishes newsletter on treatment courts

Retired Judge John Grinsteiner, the judicial outreach liaison for the Upper Great Plains Transportation Institute, has released a newsletter focused on North Dakota's treatment courts.

The newsletter includes articles on North Dakota's first Veterans Treatment Court and issues being faced by North Dakota treatment court judges.

As the state’s judicial outreach liaison, Grinsteiner brings helps judges and court staff access current and evidence-based practices to assist in judicial work, helping promote more effective outcomes in impaired driving and other traffic related cases. With the help of the ABA’s Judicial Division and its partnerships with various organizations (NHTSA, National Judicial College, NCSC, NADCP), Grinsteiner works to provide education, training, and technical assistance to judges and court staff throughout North Dakota.

Download the judicial outreach liaison's newsletter.

Read more about the Upper Great Plains Transportation Institute: https://www.ugpti.org/