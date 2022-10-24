Howie Mandel, Jon Heder, Elijah Allan-Blitz, A.R. Rahman and More Set to Speak at the 5th Annual Infinity Festival November 2-5, 2022

The 5th annual Infinity Festival will run from November 2 – 5, 2022 and include exciting panels and keynotes, engaging mini summits, immersive exhibitions, and innovative art. Z By HP, NVIDIA, and XLA will serve as title sponsors for this year’s Infinity Festival.

/EIN News/ -- Hollywood, CA, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hollywood and Silicon Valley come together once again to celebrate emerging technologies enhancing the way entertainment is created and experienced at Los Angeles’ 5th annual Infinity Festival. The multi-day event will take over the heart of Hollywood from November 2 – 5, 2022. Keynotes include Emmy award-winning director Elijah Allan-Blitz discussing his groundbreaking AR short film Remembering on Disney+ starring Brie Larson, comedian Howie Mandel speaking about Proto, a first-of-its-kind device that lets people beam themselves to a location thousands of miles away and interact with people there, actor Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite) talking about his partnership with Verified Labs to launch his “The Order of the Tigons'' NFT collection, and many more speakers. Additionally, before kicking off the LA exhibition that will be open to the general public, two-time Oscar winning composer A.R. Rahman and Infinity Festival Immersive Cinema Chair Ravi Velhal at Intel will premiere their full-length sensory cinema experience “Le Musk” presented by Intel at the festival. Watch a video highlighting the exciting things coming to Infinity Festival this year here.

“We couldn’t be more excited to announce that Infinity Festival is returning for its fifth year,” says the event’s founder and CEO Mark Lieber. “IF continues to champion the merge of technology, media, and art at a time when such industries are undergoing intense transformation. We’re the only festival in Los Angeles that does that and we’re thrilled to bring so many industry leaders to discuss the future.”

The fifth annual Infinity Festival, appropriately dubbed “Where Hollywood meets Silicon Valley,” will merge Hollywood’s finest storytelling talent with the cutting-edge technology creators of Silicon Valley. It will feature a whole new slate of relevant programming with screenings, keynotes with industry insiders, an interactive expo experience, dazzling evening events, and over fifteen fine artists displaying in the ART+TECH gallery, including Be Yond, an immersive VR experience from surface artists Lisa Donohoe and Brynn Gelbard of Londubh Studio in collaboration with Polish-based tech company Nomtek. Last year's event featured personalities across media, tech and entertainment, such as actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt (The Dark Knight Rises, 500 Days of Summer), Producers/Writers/Directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller (Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, The Lego Movie), and more.

“We’ve been absolutely thrilled at how much this event has grown over the last five years and made a name for itself as a highly relevant, can’t-miss festival,” says Hanno Basse, Chairman of Infinity Festival and CTO at Digital Domain. “But we’re only getting started. As more people see the unique value in our integration of entertainment and tech, and as more industry leaders see it as the perfect place to discuss innovative ideas, we see no limit to what the Infinity Festival can offer.”

After bursting onto the festival scene in 2018, Infinity Festival has seen breakneck growth year after year, with more prominent innovators slated to speak and countless guests attending to experience this one-of-a-kind celebration of technology and entertainment. This year, the festival will expand into mini summits like the SoCal Women’s Summit with panels from Women In Tech Hollywood (WiTH) and MESA at the Dream Hotel in Hollywood, as well as a virtual production workshop presented by Z By HP and NVIDIA in association with ETC and more.

Influential industry leaders will gather at various venues in the heart of Hollywood for panels and discussions on storytelling, content, and burgeoning technologies. Speaker tracks include conversations around creators, virtual production, and Web3. They will be able to experience demos of up-and-coming technologies like Magicbox, the world's first mobile virtual production superstudio, that are changing the entertainment landscape. For the first time, exclusive consumer and B2B research conducted by SmithGeiger will be presented at the event and shared with all attendees. The ART+TECH exhibition will also show how technology is influencing the way artists express themselves with 15-20 exhibits from Giuseppe Lo Schiavo, Carlos Luna James, Tiffany Trenda, Teek Mach, Luke Haynes and more.

“The true miracle of the Infinity Festival is that we are a truly unique Los Angeles event…we are not just a creative conference or a tech conference, we bring both worlds together and that echoes what’s happening in Hollywood with the infusion of tech driven storytelling,” says Lori H. Schwartz, Chief Curator and Chief Strategy Officer at Infinity Festival. “There are also so many opportunities right now for careers in this space and we are hoping to help infuse the industry’s pipeline by providing a place to learn, to network, and to level up your career. And most importantly, do it in a fun and experiential way.”

Infinity Festival’s sponsors include: Title Sponsors Z By HP, NVIDIA, and XLA, Co-Presenting Sponsor Snapdragon; Presenting Media Sponsors The Wall Street Journal | Barron’s Group and OUTFRONT Media; Media Sponsor IGN; Executive Producer Sponsors Microsoft, Verizon, Paramount, Equinix, and Powster; Producer Sponsors AVID, JSF Financial, RSL and Company – An Accounting Corporation, Hollywood, Health & Society The Norman Lear Center, Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, Phase Two and Versatile; Research Partner SmithGeiger and Podcast Partner The Augmented City. The evening event sponsors are Intel, LightHouse ArtSpace in Hollywood, Griffith Observatory, and The Aster. The event is Produced By Paladin Creative / Known Events / Piddle Pops.

The festival’s title sponsors weighed in on the upcoming event, with Z by HP M&E Segment Lead Barbara Marshall stating, “It's an honor to return as a title sponsor of Infinity Festival in its fifth year. There’s something truly special about the synergy of art and technology, and we couldn’t be happier to be a part of it.”

“NVIDIA has been at the forefront of real-time graphics and AI for decades, and we continue to deliver innovative solutions that enable artists and technologists to bring unimaginable content and experiences to life,” says Rick Champagne, Global Media and Entertainment Industry Manager at NVIDIA. “NVIDIA supports Infinity Festival, the premiere event that unites these breakthrough technologies with storytellers and industry thought leaders, to help set the stage for the future of entertainment.”

Finally, XLA commented, “We’re excited to join a group of innovators at this year’s Infinity Festival,” says Alex Barkaloff, XLA founding member. “XLA democratizes wealth creation and revenue distribution for creators, entertainment companies, and brands to scale and monetize in the metaverse and web3. At this year’s event, we’ll reveal new ways creators and brands can connect with audiences at the intersection of tech and entertainment.”

Paladin Creative / Known Events / Piddle Pops are Infinity Festival’s new production collaborative and have taken the reins for year five.

Preliminary Schedule: Evening Events Confirmed

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2nd

VIP Opening Night Party at The Aster - Invite Only

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3rd

Art+Tech Opening at Goya Studios

A special evening at the LightHouse ArtSpace in Hollywood

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4th

Griffith Observatory - Planetarium

Private Screening of “Signs Of Life” - Invite Only

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5th

Closing Night - U.S. Premiere - Intel Presents “LeMusk”, A 38 min Full Length Sensory Cinematic Experience by creator A.R. Rahman and the LeMusk team that premiered at CannesXR, 75th Cannes Film Festival

Venue: LeMusk Theater, 6565 Sunset Blvd, Hollywood CA 90028 Invite Only

*A ticketed Le Musk Theater Installation will be open to public after the premiere www.lemusk.com

For a full list of programming, please visit infinityfestival.com

For ticket information, please go to https://www.squadup.com/events/infinity-festival-hollywood-1

About Infinity Festival

The 2022 Infinity Festival is where Hollywood meets Silicon Valley celebrating "Story Enabled by Technology," and where entertainment converges with technology. Now headed into its fifth year, it will be taking place this November 2 - 5th at Goya Studios in Hollywood. The festival includes panels, exhibitions, mini summits, screenings, art and awards.

Infinity Festival’s sponsors include: Title Sponsors Z By HP, NVIDIA, and XLA, Co-Presenting Sponsor Snapdragon; Presenting Media Sponsors The Wall Street Journal | Barron’s Group and OUTFRONT Media; Media Sponsor IGN; Executive Producer Sponsors Microsoft, Verizon, Paramount, Equinix, and Powster, Producer Sponsors AVID, JSF Financial, RSL and Company – An Accounting Corporation, Hollywood, Health & Society The Norman Lear Center, Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, Phase Two and Versatile; Research Partner is SmithGeiger and Podcast Partner is The Augmented City. The evening event sponsors are Intel, LightHouse ArtSpace in Hollywood, Griffith Observatory and The Aster. The event is Produced By Paladin Creative / Known Events / Piddle Pops.

Festival tickets are available : https://www.squadup.com/events/infinity-festival-hollywood-1

Additional information is available at infinityfestival.com

Carley Alderman UPRISE Media Carley@uprisemgmt.com