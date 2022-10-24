Kia's most award-winning SUV, the Telluride, continues to command the road with design enhancements and two new trims for 2023

Two brand-new trims further bolster the Telluride's distinctive identity and bold style with X-Line and X-Pro models



A Kia-first: Digital Key 2 Touch technology allows owners to access their vehicle with their iPhone or Apple watch through the wallet application

More safety features become standard on Telluride, such as High Beam Assist (HBA), Forward Collision Avoidance (FCA) with Junction Turning and Intelligent Speed Limited Assist (ISLA)

Arriving in dealerships this month, pricing begins at $49,995

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since the Telluride launched in 2019, it has become Kia's most revered vehicle, an aspirational SUV praised for its unmatched design, comfort, space and utility. Today, Kia Canada announces key enhancements to its overall design, safety and convenience features to further bolster the Telluride's position in the large SUV category, along with two brand new trims to the lineup.

Arriving in dealers this month, Telluride has been redesigned to elevate its already striking appearance. The exterior of the vehicle receives brighter accents and the use of satin chrome to enhance the vehicle's identity, as well as modifications to the front and rear, modernizing the aesthetic.

"Since its launch, the Kia Telluride has come in to set the benchmark, as the no-compromise choice for families in the large SUV segment," said Elias El-Achhab, COO, Kia Canada. "And now with the additions of X-Line and X-Pro trims, Canadians have even more reason to get excited about this vehicle, which continues to be the best-in-class option for families who expect more in advanced safety features, premium tech advancements and comfort."

Exterior updates to the 2023 Telluride include:

New LED highlight and fog lamp design that will continue to be unmistakable on the road

More prominence has been applied to the redesigned grille, front bumper and wheels that maintain Telluride's commanding presence

Around the rear, the signature taillight design remains, and the LED layout has been revised, the bumper is also more integrated in its styling

All emblems are now in Hyper Silver

The cabin of the 2023 Telluride is updated to combine the latest of Kia's cutting-edge technology into a slim but lengthened design that spreads across the driver's view, creating an open and inviting space. The pattern and garnishes featured on the C/PAD and dashboard were carefully selected to provide a premium feel and eye-catching design. Key feature enhancements include:

A larger 4.2-inch colour TFT Instrument Panel Cluster (EX)

Upgraded 12.3" TFT LCD (SX and higher)

12.3" multimedia interface

Larger wireless phone charger area

Available 10-inch head up display

A sleek redesign steering wheel

Kia First - Available full display digital rearview mirror

C-type USB chargers

Away close function on power tailgate



Brand-new for the 2023 model year is the introduction of the X-Line and X-Pro trims. These two models offer a more rugged look in their design and increased functionality.

Available features include:

Higher ground clearance of 10mm

Tow mode

Embossed front seat backrest

Dark accents for a more rugged and athletic appearance including high gloss black bridge roof rails, front grille, and dark metallic accents throughout

5,500 lb towing capacity (X-Pro Only)

110V inverter in the cargo area (X-Pro only)

An exclusive wheel design (18" X-Pro or 20" X-Line)

All-terrain tires (18") – X-Pro

Two new interior colours to choose from: Terracotta Brown (X-Line and X-Pro) and Sage Green (X-Pro only)



The 2023 Telluride will also be the first vehicle in the lineup to receive Digital Key 2 Touch, taking convenience to a whole new level (available on SX trims and above). This feature lets owners use their compatible Apple smartphone as the key to both lock/unlock the vehicle and to start it. Digital key access can be shared with up to two additional users.

The 2023 Telluride receives several enhancements to its full suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)ii. New features to the Telluride include:

Standard High Beam Assist (HBA): Automatically adjusts the headlights between high beam and low beam dependent on the brightness of the headlights of oncoming vehicles

Standard Second Row Side Airbags

Standard Forward Collision Avoidance (FCA) with Junction Turning capability: Helps avoid collisions with an oncoming vehicle while turning left at an intersection

Standard Intelligent Speed Limit Assist: Provides a warning if the driver is operating the vehicle over the speed limit using the information from the front view camera. In some cases, the system also reads from the navigation system the speed limit information (if available) to automatically adjust the speed

Available Advanced Highway Driving Assist: When driving on a highway the system maintains the distance from the vehicle in front and the lane position on the highway and also assists in lane changes.



Pricing for the 2023 Kia Telluride starts at $49,995 MSRP:

EX AWD: $ 49,995 MSRP

SX AWD: $ 54,995 MSRP

SX Limited AWD: $ 58,995 MSRP

X-Line AWD: $ 60,995 MSRP

X-Pro AWD: $ 62,595 MSRP

For more information about the 2023 Telluride, please visit Kia.ca/Telluride2023.

