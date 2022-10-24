Form 941 for Q3, 2022 is Due in One Week, With TaxBandits Employers Can Meet The Deadline

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2022 / is just a week away. Employers that withhold federal income, social security, and Medicare taxes from their employee's wages are required to file Form 941 , Employer's Quarterly Federal Return, with the IRS by this deadline.

TaxBandits offers a simple and secure e-filing solution for business owners, tax professionals, PEOs, and reporting agents. Using TaxBandits, employers can complete their filings more efficiently

TaxBandits supports Form 941 for the third quarter of 2022 and previous tax years (2021 and 2020) for those employers that may have fallen behind on their quarterly filing obligations.

With automatic calculations, employers can increase the accuracy of their forms while reducing the time spent filing. TaxBandits even validates forms against the IRS business rules to catch common errors before IRS transmission. Semiweekly depositors can also fill out 941 Schedule B during the e-filing process.

TaxBandits offers features that are tailored for Tax Professionals. With TaxBandits, professionals can track the filing status of Form 941 for each of their clients. CPAs can quickly get their clients' e-signatures using Form 8453-EMP.

Tax professionals can lock in their best pricing options by purchasing prepaid credits. Plus, the TaxBandits Bulk Upload feature enables professionals to upload data and e-file multiple forms in bulk.

CPEOs and reporting agents can also benefit from these features, and TaxBandits supports Form 941 Schedule R for aggregate filing. Form 941-PR and Form 941-SS are also supported by TaxBandits.

On the topic of e-filing Form 941 , Agie Sundaram, CEO, and Co-founder of SPAN Enterprises, the parent company of TaxBandits responded stating, "Given the many changes to Form 941 over the past several quarters, it is no longer a simple form to file. TaxBandits provides a superior e-filing solution for this form and many others. Whether you are a business owner filing a single form or a reporting agent responsible for hundreds, TaxBandits has the tools you need to file easily and accurately. "

Begin e-filing Form 941 today at www.TaxBandits.com . Forms 1099-NEC, 1099-MISC, 1099-K, 1099-INT, 1099-DIV, and 1099-R are now available for the 2022 tax year.

About TaxBandits

The 1099 and W-2 experts! TaxBandits is a SOC 2 Certified, IRS-authorized e-file provider of Forms 1099 , Form W2 , 1095, 940, 941, and W-9, serving businesses, service providers, and tax professionals of every shape and size.

About SPAN Enterprises

SPAN Enterprises is the parent company of TaxBandits and a variety of other business management and e-filing applications. Located in the small city of Rock Hill, SC, SPAN Enterprises proves that big ideas grow in small towns.

With existing Business Management and E-filing Applications such as TruckLogics, ExpressTruckTax, and ExpressTaxExempt, SPAN Enterprises is at the forefront of innovative applications. Learn more at https://www.spanenterprises.com/ .

For any media inquiries, please contact Stephanie Glanville, Content Writer at stephanie@spanenterprises.com .

