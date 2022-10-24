407 ETR donates more than $176,000 to protect and enhance biodiversity in the GTA

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - 407 ETR has donated more than $176,000 to Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) in 2022 to help protect and care for Ontario's biodiversity and natural spaces. The funding is helping to support ecologically significant lands, including the Happy Valley Forest and MacMillan Nature Reserve on the Oak Ridges Moraine.

The donation was a result of a $50,000 corporate commitment to NCC, and a summer paperless billing campaign, where 407 ETR donated $2 for every customer who went paperless. Customers surpassed the Company's expectations, resulting in a donation of $126,788 for NCC.

"We understand how biodiversity is intrinsically linked to the health of our planet and we're doing our part to minimize our impact on the environment," says Javier Tamargo, President & CEO at 407 ETR. "We're proud to support the Nature Conservancy of Canada and want to thank all of our customers who participated in this campaign. With their support, we're making a significant donation to protecting green spaces."

"The Nature Conservancy of Canada is working to protect Ontario's lands and waters to help fight the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss," says Mike Hendren, Regional Vice President, Ontario Region at Nature Conservancy of Canada. "We want to thank 407 ETR, and the over 60,000 customers who shifted to paperless bills, for helping to protect and nurture biodiversity in the GTA. When nature thrives, we all thrive."

407 ETR customers were invited to switch to paperless billing from July 4 to September 2, 2022. Customers who switched to paperless billing or created a 407 ETR Web Account during the promotion period were entered for a chance to win a year of free travel on Highway 407 ETR. Plus, 407 ETR donated $2 to NCC for every customer who made the switch.

Fast Facts About 407 ETR's Environmental Performance

407 ETR set an important target to reduce combined Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 25 per cent by 2030, relative to its 2018 baseline.

Since 2019, 407 ETR has diverted more than 12,000 metric tonnes of concrete slurry from the landfill.

In 2021, the Company completed hydrological studies and designs to reduce the potential of flooding along the highway.

Learn more about the Company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance in 2021.

About Nature Conservancy of Canada

The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) is the country's unifying force for nature. We seek solutions to the twin crises of rapid biodiversity loss and climate change through large-scale, permanent land conservation. As a trusted partner, we work with people, communities, businesses and government to protect and care for our most important natural areas. Since 1962, we have brought people together to conserve and restore more than 15 million hectares. NCC is a registered charity. With nature, we build a thriving world. To learn more, visit natureconservancy.ca/ontario.

About 407 ETR:

Highway 407 ETR is an all-electronic open-access toll highway located in the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, Canada. The highway spans 108 kilometres from Burlington in the west to Pickering in the east.

407 International Inc. is the sole shareholder of 407 ETR and is owned by:

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) through indirectly-owned subsidiaries (50.01%);

Cintra Global S.E. which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A. (43.23%); and

SNC-Lavalin (6.76%).

Follow us on social media:

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

LinkedIn

YouTube

SOURCE 407 ETR Concession Company Limited