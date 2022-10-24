FRED VANVLEET AND MATTY MATHESON SHOW OFF THEIR INDIVIDUAL STYLES FOR HAROLD, THE CUSTOM CLOTHING LINE CREATED BY HARRY ROSEN

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Harry Rosen is launching the Fall/Winter season of its HAROLD line with help from a couple of unique style icons – Toronto Raptor Fred VanVleet and celebrity chef Matty Matheson.

HAROLD is the first fashion label that's a collaboration between Harry Rosen's designers and you. This Fall/Winter season brings with it more fabric options for its custom-made offering, expansive ready-to-wear pieces, and new product categories such as overcoats and hybrid jackets, giving men even more ways to customize their looks.

Since the launch of the label in May, Harry Rosen has been inviting eminent influencers from different walks of life in-store to design their own custom garments and with them, express their personal style.

To launch the second campaign under the HAROLD x You platform, and to bring to life the variety of choice and personalities the brand can cater for during the customization experience, Harry Rosen is heroing the stories of two of them: all-star point guard Fred VanVleet and celebrity chef/TV personality Matty Matheson. The omni-channel campaign developed in partnership with Zulu Alpha Kilo showcases the custom HAROLD outfits Fred and Matty crafted, diving into the inspiration behind their everyday style and inviting customers to book their own collaborations in-store to embark on their own personal creations.

The luxury retailer is adapting to societal shifts in the need for a more flexible and personalized wardrobe, as The Deloitte Consumer Review found that 49 per cent of customers want to invest in customized items. The definitions of what is appropriate to wear for work and play have continued to blur, making HAROLD a clear option for men who want to challenge the sartorial status quo for both special events and everyday wear.

"Culture is at the core of fashion, and HAROLD allows anyone to infuse their individuality into their wardrobes," says Ian Rosen, President and Chief Operating Officer, Harry Rosen. "We want to empower people to share inspiration from their own lives and celebrate who they are."

Says Wain Choi, Executive Creative Director, Zulu Alpha Kilo, "HAROLD is changing the custom-wear game and we were excited to partner with two icons, learn their style stories, and showcase their personal creations. Now it's your turn."

The campaign, launching 21 October, includes television, social and online video, digital display, out-of-home, and in-store placements. The ad campaign was conceived by agency partner Zulu Alpha Kilo and media planning and buying was done by Horizon Media, supported by Harry Rosen's marketing team.

About Harry Rosen

Harry Rosen is Canada's leading quality menswear retailer. Founded in 1954 by the man whose name the chain still bears, the eponymous store has grown from a single 500-square-foot store in Toronto to become a powerhouse in Canadian retailing with 18 stores across Canada and a robust e-commerce offering. Both Harry Rosen stores and www.harryrosen.com offer extensive collections from the world's finest labels and must have designers such as Brunello Cucinelli, ZEGNA, TOM FORD, Giorgio Armani, Moncler and its very own label HAROLD. Harry Rosen is known for its legendary customer service, delivering high-touch, personalized experiences across any customer touchpoint. The focus on treating each customer as an individual has helped establish Harry Rosen as the trusted partner in helping Canadian men develop their personal style.

Creative assets:

HAROLD x Sketch It Out - Fred: https://youtu.be/LLy1zIjog6I

HAROLD x Sketch It Out - Matty: https://f.io/5pSQRTRl

