The Leavening Agents Market Is Expected To Grow At An Almost 4% Rate Due To The Rising Demand For Bakery Products As Per The Business Research Company's Leavening Agents Global Market Report 2022

Our reports have been updated with the most recent Ukraine-Russia War impact on market growth for all 27+ industries. The reports also provide possible solutions and opportunities for surviving this crisis.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the leavening agents market, the rising demand for bakery products is expected to propel the leavening agents market going forward. Bakery products refer to the food products made from a dough or batter that is baked, such as bread, cakes, cookies, and others. Leavening agents help bakery products rise and make them soft and light. For instance, according to American Bakery Association, a US-based organization for wholesale bakery and baking industry entrepreneurs and suppliers, report in March 2020, U.S bakery sales increased to 62.3%. Therefore, the rising preference for bakery products is driving the leavening agents market.



The global leavening agents market size is expected to grow from $5.90 billion in 2021 to $6.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. The global leavening agents market size is expected to grow to $7.12 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%.

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the leavening agent’s market. Major companies operating in the leavening agent market are introducing new leavening agents, to enhance the flavor and texture of food products. For instance, in February 2019, Lesaffre, a France-based global yeast producer operating in the leavening agents market, released a new slowing raising yeast called L’Hirondelle 1895, a semi-dry frozen yeast with a long fermentation process that provides a unique authentic exceptional flavor and texture while allowing minimum wastage which was specially created for the Japanese bread industry to enhance the flavor and crisp texture of the bread and which is perfect for all baking processes. This innovation was specially created to provide a unique differentiator for bakeries and brands that are looking for authentic bread.

Major players in the leavening agents market are Kudos Blends, Puratos, Cargill Inc., AB Mauri Food Inc., Shandong SunKeen Biological Engineering Co. Ltd., Kraft Foods, Lessafree, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Associated British Foods plc, Weikfield Foods Pvt. Ltd., Lallemand, Kerry Group plc, Novozymes A/S, Solvay S.A. and Tata Chemicals Ltd.

The global leavening agents market segmentation is categorized by form into biological, physical, chemical; by application into sea food, bakery products, fried foods, wheat flour, soy products; by sales channel into direct sales and wholesalers, independent grocery retailer, non-store retailers, other sales channels.

North America was the largest region in the leavening agents market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global leavening agents market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global leavening agents market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Leavening Agents Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide leavening agents market forecast size and growth, leavening agents market segments and geographies, leavening agents market trends, leavening agents market drivers and restraints, leavening agents market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

