FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday, October 24, 2022—Montgomery, AL— Secretary of State John H. Merrill would like to remind Alabamians that today is the last day to register to vote for the General Election.

Alabamians can register to vote online at alabamavotes.gov or through the mobile app “Vote for Alabama.” All online registrations must be submitted by 11:59 PM today to be eligible for the November 8th General Election.

Additionally, eligible Alabamians’ voter registration applications must be postmarked today or the physical registration application delivered to their local Board of Registrars’ Office before close of business today.

To register to vote in Alabama, you must be a U.S. citizen and an Alabama resident who is 18 years or older on or by Election Day, and the prospective voter cannot be convicted of a disqualifying felony or declared mentally incompetent.

For questions or concerns, please contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at (334) 242-7210 or your county Board of Registrars’ Office.

###