State Visit of His Majesty Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah, the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong XVI of Malaysia, 25 to 27 October 2022

His Majesty Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah, the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong XVI of Malaysia, will make a State Visit to Singapore from 25 to 27 October 2022 at President Halimah Yacob’s invitation.

 

His Majesty will be accompanied by Her Majesty the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah binti Almarhum Al-Mutawakkil Alallah Sultan Iskandar Al-Haj, as well as members of the Royal Family and senior officials.

 

Their Majesties will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Istana on 26 October 2022 and call on President Halimah. President Halimah will host a State Banquet in honour of Their Majesties. Their Majesties will attend an Orchid Naming Ceremony at the Istana for a new orchid hybrid, the Dendrobium Queen Azizah of Malaysia, named in their honour. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Mrs Lee will also call on and host lunch for Their Majesties.

 

His Majesty will visit Pasir Ris Camp, hosted by Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen, as well as the NEWater Visitor Centre, hosted by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu.

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

24 OCTOBER 2022

