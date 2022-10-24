More than 50 Police Departments across Southeast Pennsylvania to Target Aggressive Drivers during Statewide Mobilization
King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that more than 50 municipal police departments from Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties will join the Pennsylvania State Police in a coordinated aggressive driving enforcement wave to help reduce the number of crashes, injuries, and fatalities on area roadways as part of a statewide mobilization that runs through November 13.
The enforcement wave will focus on the Move Over Law, school bus safety, speeding, and tailgating. Motorists exhibiting other aggressive actions or unsafe behaviors may also be cited.
Law enforcement will use traffic enforcement zones, saturation patrols, speed enforcement details, corridor enforcement, work zone enforcement, and multi-jurisdictional patrol strategies to identify and cite aggressive drivers.
The enforcement is part of Pennsylvania’s Highway Safety Program and is funded by part of PennDOT’s investment of federal funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
If you encounter an aggressive driver, PennDOT offers these tips:
- Get out of their way and don't challenge them.
- Stay relaxed, avoid eye contact, and ignore rude gestures.
- Don't block the passing lane if you are driving slower than most of the traffic.
In 2021, 1,483 aggressive driving crashes resulted in 27 fatalities in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties. Aggressive driving crashes are crashes involving at least two aggressive driving factors in the same crash. Factors include, but are not limited to, running stop signs or red lights, tailgating, careless turning or passing, and driving too fast for the conditions.
MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797
Editor’s Note: The following police departments in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties will participate in the current aggressive driving mobilization:
Bucks County:
Bedminster Township
Bensalem Township
Bristol Township
Buckingham Township
Doylestown Township
Falls Township
Hilltown Township
Lower Southampton Township
Middletown Township
New Britain Township
Newtown Township
Northampton Township
Penndel Borough
Plumstead Township
Quakertown Borough
Richland Township
Solebury Township
Upper Southampton Township
Warrington Township
Warwick Township
Yardley Borough
Chester County:
Coatesville Borough
Downingtown Borough
East Coventry Township
Easttown Township
North Coventry Township
Southern Chester County Regional
Tredyffrin Township
Upper Uwchlan Township
Uwchlan Township
West Brandywine Township
West Chester Borough
West Goshen Township
Westtown-East Goshen Township
West Vincent Township
West Whiteland Township
Willistown Township
Delaware County:
Haverford Township
Marple Township
Newtown Township
Radnor Township
Springfield Township
Montgomery County:
Abington Township
Douglas Township
Jenkintown Borough
Limerick Township
Lower Merion Township
Lower Moreland Township
Lower Pottsgrove Township
New Hanover Township
Pottstown Borough
Springfield Township
Upper Dublin Township
Upper Moreland Township
Upper Pottsgrove Township
Upper Providence Township
West Pottsgrove Township
Whitemarsh Township
