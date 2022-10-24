Door County Custom Meats Issues Voluntary Class I Recall of Ready-to-Eat Meat Products​

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: October 24, 2022



Contact: Kevin Hoffman, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5005, kevin.hoffman@wisconsin.gov



Download PDF



MADISON, Wis. — Door County Custom​ Meats and Venison Processing in Sturgeon Bay, Wis., is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for a variety of ready-to-eat meat products sold at farmers markets and retail stores in Door County. The recalled products include:

Jalapeno Cheddar Beef Sticks, approximately 0.6-lb. vacuum-sealed packages, packaged on or before Oct. 10, 2022.

Beef Hot Sticks, approximately 0.6-lb. vacuum-sealed packages, packaged on or before Oct. 11, 2022.

Sweet Bourbon Smoked Beef Strips, approximately 0.4-lb. vacuum-sealed packages, packaged on or before Oct. 10, 2022.

Hotdogs, approximately 1.6-lb. vacuum-sealed packages, packaged on or before Oct. 11, 2022.

These products were sold at Cherryland Shell (Sturgeon Bay, Wis.), The Cherry Hut (Fish Creek, Wis.) and Woods Orchard (Egg Harbor, Wis.). Product labels carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 101.



This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. Evidence shows that the products were misbranded and produced without the benefit of inspection. More information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recall classifications is available below and on USDA's website at www.fsis.usda.gov.



No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have these products can discard them. Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Keith Birnschein, Door County Custom Meats, at (920) 746-0304.

USDA Recall Classifications

Class I

This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death. Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product. Class III This is a situation where use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.





​###

Find more DATCP news in our newsroom, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

