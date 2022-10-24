MPU Holds “Annual Conference on Tourism and Entertainment Technology Innovation 2022”

MACAU, October 24 - The Annual Conference on Tourism and Entertainment Technology Innovation 2022, organized by MPU, was held at Macao Polytechnic University on 19th October. Sixteen units from tourism leisure and entertainment integrated enterprises, gaming equipment technology companies and technology network associations were invited to contribute their advanced ideas to the development of tourism and entertainment technology innovation. The contents of the conference covered three aspects: “Building a City of Smart Tourism & Entertainment”, “Latest Developments of Gaming Technology Industry”, and “Virtual Reality – The New Trend of Travel Experience”. The conference attracted more than 150 participants from enterprises and universities.

The guests at the opening ceremony included: Ms. Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of Macao Government Tourism Office; Prof. Im Sio Kei, Rector of MPU; Mr. Carlos Roberto Xavier, Head of Department of Tertiary Education, Education and Youth Development Bureau; Dr. Che Weng Keong, Head of Technology Department, Economic and Technological Development Bureau; Ms. Lai Ka Man, Acting Head of Division of Gaming Equipment Inspection - Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau; Dr. Chuk Yau, President of Corporate IT from SJM Resorts, S.A.; Mr. Tian Han, Senior Vice President of Gaming Operations & Strategic Marketing from MGM; Mr. Raymond Lo, Senior Vice President, Property General Manager of Altira Macau & Mocha Clubs from Melco Resorts & Entertainment; Mr. Victor Lau, Assistant Senior Vice President of Hospitality & MICE Sales from Galaxy Macau; Mr. Allan Chung, Vice President of Ecommerce and Digital Transformation from Sands China; Mr. Michael Gou, Vice President of Digital Strategy and Partnerships from Wynn; Dr. Jay Chun, Chairman of Paradise Entertainment; Ms. Emily Io, Senior Vice President of Sales from WDG; Mr. Jeffrey Fong, Vice President of Business Development from BMM; Ms. Marina Wong, General Manager from GLI Asia; Mr. Stephen Ng, Director of Operations from SUZOHAPP Asia; Ms. Josanne Lai, Senior Marketing Communication & Event Manager from Light & Wonder; Mr. Miguel Choi, Regional Marketing Manager-Asia from Aristocrat Technologies; Mr. Edmond Ho, Co-Founder Chairman of Macao Cyber and Data Security Society; Mr. Thomas Ao, President of Metaverse Industry Association Macau.

At the opening ceremony, MPU Rector Professor Im Sio Kei stated that building Macao into a world centre of tourism and leisure is the development orientation of the city. The introduction of different forms of technological innovation will help the transformation and promotion of the tourism and leisure industry of Macao, as well as creating a new tourism experience, optimising software and hardware services, and enhancing the city’s integrated tourism competitiveness. Macao is making efforts to foster the city’s moderate economic diversification and to contribute to the development of the international centre of science and innovation in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, with the purpose of assimilating into the national development. Macao Polytechnic University is dedicated to collaborating with the SAR government departments and industry to enhance the tourism competitiveness and the sustainable development of Macao in order to turn the city into “Glamorous Macao”, a world centre of tourism and leisure with tourism entertainment and technology innovation.

During the conference, industry representatives, experts and scholars gave professional speeches and exchanged valuable experiences. The topics of the speeches included: “Construction of a Smart Tourism and Entertainment City” by Mr. Victor Lau, Assistant Senior Vice President of Hospitality & MICE Sales from Galaxy Macau; “Development of Smart Hotel at Post-Epidemic Era” by Ms. Winnie Ho, Assistant Vice President of Digital & Technology Solutions from MGM; “Building Macao into a City of Smart Tourism and Entertainment” by Mr. Raymond Lo, Senior Vice President, Property General Manager of Altira Macau & Mocha Clubs from Melco Resorts & Entertainment; “Smart Resort – Promotion and Implementation” by Mr. Allan Chung, Vice President of Ecommerce and Digital Transformation from Sands China; “Application of Smart Tourism Technology and the Industrial Development” by Mr. Kenny Kan, Vice President of IT Cotai and Enterprise Systems Information Technology from SJM Resorts, S.A.; “How to Discover Certain Increment under Uncertain Market Environment” by Mr. Michael Gou, Vice President of Digital Strategy and Partnerships from Wynn; “From the Future – Smart Tourism Under Industrial Revolution 4.0” by Professor Ji Chunli from MPU; “Gaming Technology Innovation, Collaboration and Responsible Gaming” by Mr. Miguel Choi, Regional Marketing Manager-Asia from Aristocrat Technologies; “Gaming Technology Innovation and Compliance Transformation” by Mr. Jeffrey Fong, Vice President of Business Development from BMM; “New Trends in Gaming Technology” by Ms. Marina Wong, General Manager from GLI Asia; “Technology Innovation in Gaming Industry” by Dr. Jay Chun, Chairman of Paradise Entertainment; “Development Direction of Gaming Products – The Greater Bay Area” by Mr. Stephen Ng, Director of Operations from SUZOHAPP Asia; “Innovation in Table Games” by Ms. Emily Io, Senior Vice President of Sales from WDG; “AI Paper-based Microfluidics –A New Engine for Macao's Cultural and Tourism Industrialization” by Mr. Henry He, Vice President of Macao Cyber and Data Security Society; and “Tourism Technology and Metaverse” by Mr. Thomas Ao, President of Metaverse Industry Association Macau.