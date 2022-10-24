Call for information from the cultural and creative industries sector for the Craft Market Booth Operator Database

MACAU, October 24 - In order to facilitate the application of the cultural and creative industries in different types of craft and cultural and creative markets, such as the Tap Siac Craft Market, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) has launched the “Craft Market Booth Operator Database” to collect information from local cultural and creative practitioners who are engaged in original craft creation, cultural and creative product design, as well as services offering cultural and artistic experiences, and are interested in participating in craft and cultural and creative markets. The database aims to serve as a platform for exchange and facilitate the sustainable development of Macao’s cultural and creative industries.

The “Craft Market Booth Operator Database” now accepts registration of local practitioners engaged in original craft creation, cultural and creative product design, as well as services offering cultural and artistic experiences. Registrants have to log in to the “Craft Market Booth Operator Database” with the “Macao One Account” and submit information such as brand introduction and product list. The products registered must be original designs, with a minimum of 10 models available for sale, and may also include services offering cultural and artistic experiences. Eligible practitioners can apply for local craft and cultural and creative markets, including the Tap Siac Craft Market, through the database in the future and have the opportunity to apply for those outside Macao. Moreover, they can log in to the database to update information about their products and the development of their original brands at any time.

Through the establishment of the “Craft Market Booth Operator Database”, IC hopes to strengthen communication between the Government and the industry, better obtain information about Macao’s cultural and creative market, assist in cultural and creative development, create a cultural and creative market with local characteristics, promote the collaboration and connection between the cultural and creative industries in Macao and other places, and thus favours the promotion and presentation of the Macao’s cultural and creative products to the outside world.

For registration procedures and details, please visit the “Craft Market Booth Operator Database” website at www5.icm.gov.mo/craftmarketV2.

For enquiries, please contact Ms Zhou or Ms Ng, staff members of IC, through tel. no. 8399 6289 or 8399 6291 during office hours or email info.dpicc@icm.gov.mo.