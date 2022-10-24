46% of Employers Not Yet Paid Contributions, FSS Calls for More Use of Electronic Channels

MACAU, October 24 - As of October 23, about 12,000 employers still have not yet made Social Security System’s obligatory system contributions for their employees for the third quarter of 2022, accounting for about 46% of the total employers who are required to pay contributions. The Social Security Fund (abbreviated to FSS in Macao) calls on employers and residents to make more use of electronic channels for payment of contributions or to use the appointment service.

For the Social Security System, October is the contribution month for the third quarter of 2022. Employers are required by law to make contributions for their local long-term employees within the month. In case of late payment, a late payment interest and a fine will be charged. If a non-resident worker is hired, the employment fee for non-resident worker must be paid at the same time. For employers using the Electronic Filing Service, if there is no staff change of local long-term employees during the quarter or they have reported the employment information within the time limit, they may use designated banks’ electronic channels such as the AutoPay, online banking or the ATMs, or the BOC EXPRESS for payment of contributions, and the employment fee for non-resident workers. For employers who have not applied for the use of Electronic Filing Service and there is no staff change during the quarter, they may check the payment advice information about the contributions of long-term employees and the employment fee for non-resident workers, from the FSS’s online platform (https://eservice.fss.gov.mo/Employer/cpa/Index). Using the Employer Registration Number and Payment Advice Number, payment can be made through counters of designated banks and some electronic channels, as well as at the Municipal Affairs Bureau’s Public Services Centres and Sub-Stations; other employers can make their payments at a service point of the FSS.

Beneficiaries of the arbitrary system can also pay arbitrary system contributions by logging in to the “Macao One Account” mobile app or website and using electronic payment tools, or at self-service machines with the FSS’s logo, counters and various electronic channels of designated banks, and Municipal Affairs Bureau’s Public Services Counters and Sub-Stations. In case of late payment, the contributions cannot be paid unless contributions are paid with a late payment interest, within two months after the expiration of the statutory time limit.

The FSS calls on employers, and beneficiaries of arbitrary system to make use of the electronic payment channels as much as possible. Where necessary to visit a service point, it is also recommended to use the appointment service and get a ticket number online. For more information, please visit the FSS’s website at www.fss.gov.mo, or call 2853 2850 during office hours for enquiries.