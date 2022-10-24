The BC Bird Trail Launches a New Mobile Experience to Support Your Next Birdwatching Adventure

Elevate your next birdwatching excursion with the newly launched BC Bird Trail Mobile Experience, a free tool to help birdwatchers of all levels discover the best birding hotspots in BC – plus, earn points and track progress along the way.

Designed with nature lovers and bird enthusiasts of all levels in mind, The BC Bird Trail Mobile Experience is a free app optimized for iPhone and Android users. Novice and experienced birders alike are encouraged to use the app for inspiration to explore new regions of BC, and to earn points and badges when they check-in at iconic birding hotspots across the province. As users earn points, they can also track their progress alongside other birders using the app’s leaderboard for a fun, interactive, and improved birdwatching experience.

The launch of this all-new mobile experience compliments the recent expansion of The BC Bird Trail earlier this fall, which includes the brand new Sea to Sky Bird Trail spanning the communities of Squamish and Whistler, as well as two new independent Bird Trail Outposts in Langford and Osoyoos .

“We’re all particularly excited for amateur wildlife explorers and seasoned birders, from BC and beyond, to interact with this new and improved birdwatching tool developed by our team at The BC Bird Trail Mobile Experience,” says Ceri Chong, Director, Destination and Industry Development at Tourism Richmond. “With birdwatching continuing to grow in popularity year over year - especially amongst a younger, more diverse demographic than ever before - this new app is an excellent resource and intuitive guide for making the most of each and every birding adventure for birdwatchers of all ages, backgrounds, and experience levels.”

By launching this free mobile experience in collaboration with The Number Creative , The BC Bird Trail is proud to further their mandate of inviting all people to experience the diverse and inclusive world of birding in BC. Those that live a mobile-first lifestyle will enjoy the app’s accessibility and ease of use, and be able to utilize it as a go-to companion for exploring The BC Bird Trail’s self-guided itineraries throughout participating communities. Additionally, the immersive in-app gamification features are designed to make anyone’s overall birding experience fun.

Whether you are an aspiring or seasoned birder, an outdoor enthusiast, or a tourist traveling in British Columbia, here are the key features of The BC Bird Trail Mobile Experience App that will be of interest:



Self guided itineraries for communities throughout all regional Bird Trails (Central Vancouver Island, Columbia Valley, Fraser Valley, Sea to Sky, and South Fraser to start) and two standalone Outposts (Langford and Osoyoos) throughout British Columbia

An easy-to-use guide for tracking your birding progress as you make stops through your self-guided itinerary

The ability to plan trips in advance based on curated recommendations by the experts at The BC Bird Trail and Destination BC

Recommended local attractions, restaurants, and more, curated by local experts

The opportunity to track progress by earning points and badges as users visit new regions and discover curated itineraries across the province.



Get it now: Download the free BC Bird Trail Mobile Experience from the Apple Store or Google Play Store today.

The BC Bird Trail Mobile Experience was created in partnership with The BC Bird Trail, Birds Canada, The Number Creative, and over 20 tourism partners throughout the province. To learn more, visit https://bcbirdtrail.ca/ .

About The BC Bird Trail

Launched in September 2020, The BC Bird Trail is the leading source of information on attractions, activities, and accommodations related to birdwatching in the province for novice birders, seasoned veterans and more while promoting personal responsibility, sustainability, and mindfulness. The BC Bird Trail reaches a total of five regions across British Columbia including Central Vancouver Island, the Columbia Valley, the South Fraser, the Fraser Valley, and most recently, the Sea to Sky region, in addition to two Bird Trail Outposts in Langford and Osoyoos. Learn more at BCBirdTrail.ca.

