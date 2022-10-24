Submit Release
Hofmeister assures families there is no pending COVID vaccine mandate for K-12 students

OKLAHOMA CITY (Oct. 23, 2022) – In light of recent misinformation and some confusion surrounding a recent action by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister and the Oklahoma State Department of Education are emphasizing that no federal mandate exists, or will exist, to force K-12 students to receive COVID immunizations.

A CDC advisory committee recommended last week that the vaccine be available at no cost to low-income children as part of a federal initiative. Under the Vaccines for Children Program, uninsured or underinsured children would still have access to the vaccine when the federal government stops paying for the shots across the entire population.

CDC officials have indicated there is absolutely no requirement attached to this move.

“There is no mandate for public schoolchildren to get the COVID vaccine. This is a decision for a family and their doctor,” Hofmeister said.

