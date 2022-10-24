Submit Release
Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the appointment of DOH Usec. Cascolan

October 24, 2022

Tulad ng marami, hindi ko inaasahan ang pagkatalaga ni Usec. Camilo Cascolan sa Department of Health.

Tulad rin ng marami, gusto sana nating ma-appoint ay may qualification, expertise, at aktibo sa public health sector.

Aside from considering him a friend and my mistah, I respect Gen. Cascolan as an officer and a gentleman. His stint at the PNP speaks for itself. But the DOH should and must always be a public health-led agency, especially as we continue to deal with COVID-19 and other burdens of disease.

However, we also recognize that it is the President's prerogative to appoint individuals to office. We hope that the DOH will find suitable roles for Usec. Cascolan to further add value in addressing threats to public health security and safety in our communities.

