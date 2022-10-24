Regional linkages vital to development of southeastern region: Party chief

VIETNAM, October 24 -

HÀ NỘI — Regional linkages must be the overarching mindset in the southeastern region to help unleash its full potential as the 'economic locomotive' of the country.

The region, which includes HCM City and five provinces managed by the Central Government, Tây Ninh, Bình Phước, Bình Dương, Đồng Nai, and Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu, has wide and open terrain suitable for agricultural, industrial and urban development, and the construction of a transportation system.

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng made the remarks on Sunday as he addressed a Politburo meeting in Hà Nội on the implementation of the Politburo's Resolution 24-NQ/TW dated October 7, 2022, on socio-economic development, maintenance of security and defence in the southeastern region until 2030, with a vision towards 2045.

In 2020, the southeastern region's gross regional product (GRDP) increased by 4.9 times compared to 2005 and 2.6 times compared to 2010, exceeding the set target.

The region contributes 32 per cent of the country's GDP and 44.7 per cent of the total State budget revenue. Per capita income in 2020 was the highest in the country. The urbanisation rate of the southeastern region has reached 67 per cent, with the percentage of communes meeting the new rural standards is 79.5 per cent, ranking second in the country.

The latest resolution by the Politburo clearly states the need for further innovation, dynamism and breakthrough changes in making the southeastern region into the leading economic, financial, commerce, education and training, human resources, and science-technology hub of the country and region. It must consolidate its role as the link between the Mekong Delta, Central Highlands, and the south-central coastal region into the national economy by 2030.

The region must also lead the way in digital transformation, e-Government building, digital economy and digital society, with smart and modern urban transport and a 'basically complete' intra-regional, inter-regional and regional transport system.

According to the resolution, environmental pollution, traffic congestion, and flooding must be under control by 2030.

By 2045, the southeastern region will become a region of development with strong economic potential and a modern economic structure; a hub for science, technology and innovation, high-tech industry, and logistics; a high-ranking international financial centre for the region and the world; modern and synchronous infrastructure, harmonious development between economy, culture and society, environmental protection, and defence and security guaranteed. Moreover, people here will have a high quality of life, with medical and educational quality at the top in Southeast Asia.

HCM City will be the core of the region, drawing in talent and experts and high-quality human resources to live and work, with the presence of major international financial institutions and economic groups.

This resolution covers rapid and sustainable development that will create breakthroughs in the regional economy through perfecting development institutions and policies, developing science, technology and innovation, perfecting urban infrastructure, and ensuring national defence and security.

Party chief Trọng said all political levels must thoroughly grasp the resolution's purpose, meaning, and contents to have a consistent understanding and unified political will.

He noted that the administration and the people of the southeastern region should fully understand the region's role and identify its challenges and advantages. Bottlenecks should be addressed to have appropriate measures and policies to ensure breakthrough changes in the region's development.

The Party leader urged the Government and central-level agencies to increase coordination with local authorities to craft and implement 'priority, specialised legal regulations and policies to boost regional development, strictly carry out the regional masterplan in 2021-30 with a vision towards 2045 in the direction of 'green, sustainable, and comprehensive development.

Trọng also stressed the need to intensify the fight against corruption and the degradation of morals and lifestyles among the Party ranks, further the practices of thrift and avoiding wastefulness, and enhance administrative reforms and streamlining education for Party members, especially the young generation.

After this meeting, he urged all political levels to build action plans and study programmes to disseminate the resolution's contents.

The Party leader expressed his confidence that the Party committees, local governments, and people of the southeastern region will promote the fine traditions of heroism, innovation, and humanism, to accomplish the development goals. — VNS