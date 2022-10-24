Sam Ayoub of the Canada-Europe Economic Chamber:"Brussels will host the EU-Canada Business Summit on November 8, 2022"

This business conference is free of charge to business executives, legislators, and anyone who wishes to develop transatlantic links between Canada and Europe.

One of the key difficulties confronting the modern world is the desire for economic expansion and development while minimising environmental impact.” — founder-chairman of the Canada-Europe Economic Chamber

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 8, 2022, Brussels will host the EU-Canada Business Summit, a one-day event held once a year in Brussels, the European Union's capital, that brings together hundreds of political and business decision-makers from Canada, the EU, and across the globe. The World Council for Public Diplomacy and Community Dialogue's President, Andy Vermaut, encourages everyone to participate in this one-of-a-kind engagement for free. The EU-Canada Corporate Summit is an excellent opportunity to strengthen business links via VIP drinks, exclusive meetings, engaging discussions, and a variety of special networking events. This event is organised by Sam Ayoub, the founder-chairman of the Canada-Europe Economic Chamber, who is a guy at home on many fronts. "Indeed, the EU and Canada have a shared history and beliefs," says Sam Ayoub. "They work together to sustain and develop the rules-based international order, and we all have similar goals for the future, such as trade cooperation, climate change, technology, security challenges, human rights, and so on. This year's conference will focus on five major themes: E-Commerce Trends: Advancing Online Retail, Canada-EU Partnership in a Global Trade Transition, Energy Security: Challenges and Opportunities, Clean Technology and the Environment, and, of course, Economics and Finance are all topics covered."

"Several years ago, I was also a participant in this excellent and well-organized event," Andy Vermaut adds. "Sam Ayoub is the deserving creator of the Canada-Europe Economic Chamber, and he goes above and beyond to ensure that this magnificent event runs well. He also ensures that dignitaries are always there, and for this high-profile event in Brussels, he made sure that Canadian Ambassador to the European Union Dr. Alish Campbell will join us and him. The organisation is always carried out to the highest possible standard."

"The subject of economics and finance will be covered in the first portion of the day," says Sam Ayoub. "The economic costs of the world conflict that we are currently experiencing is leading to a major slowdown in global economy in 2022-2023, as well as higher inflation. Fuel and food costs have skyrocketed, putting vulnerable people at risk. This problem has often disproportionately affected low-income nations. Global growth is forecast to decline from 6.1% in 2021 to 3.6% in 2022 and 2023. Global growth is predicted to drop to about 3.3% in the medium term after 2023. Commodity price increases and rising price pressures have resulted in inflation expectations for 2022 of 5.7 percent in advanced economies and 8.7 percent in emerging markets and developing nations. To react to the humanitarian catastrophe and avoid further economic fragmentation, real international initiatives are required. Furthermore, multilateralism is critical for maintaining global liquidity, addressing debt issues, addressing climate change, and ending the global pandemic's repercussions."

The alliance between Canada and the EU in the global trade transition

"Given macroeconomic trends, trade growth in 2022 is likely to be lower than projected and many western countries will face a recession in 2023 ," Sam Ayoub adds. The crisis's most immediate economic consequence is a dramatic surge in commodity prices. Despite their tiny proportion of global commerce and production, Russia and Ukraine are significant providers of critical commodities such as food, oil, and fertilisers. Grain exports via Black Sea ports are having tremendous problems and have been halted many times, possibly threatening food security in developing nations. The fundamental topic at this meeting will be "how can Canada and the European Union work together to react effectively in a fast and global trade shift," according to Sam Ayoub.

Opportunities and challenges in energy security

Sam Ayoub: "International collaboration has effectively absorbed the demand shock induced by global market lockdowns. In truth, there is a worldwide agreement on climate solutions. However, a strong rebound in energy demand and continuous weakening of incentives for oil and gas investment are raising volatility in energy and commodities prices, which have continued to climb. Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as the impact of sanctions on physical and financial exchanges, have caused prices to increase and, as a result, inflation to skyrocket. As a result, Europe and Canada confront significant hurdles. All of this, in addition to climate change, greenhouse gas emissions, global warming, and its impact on environment and ecosystems, has prompted severe concerns. One of the key difficulties confronting the modern world is the desire for economic expansion and development while minimising environmental impact. To maintain long-term development, technology and solutions that can fulfil industrial demands without damaging the environment are required. Cleantech provides a possibility to satisfy these demands in an ecologically responsible and sustainable manner. Cleantech is a broad phrase that is often muddled and misinterpreted in terms of meaning and breadth. We shall investigate what cleantech is, how it came to be recognised, the forces that drove its development, and the socioeconomic, technological, and regulatory conditions required for its growth."

Trends in E-Commerce

Sam Ayoub: "It is now simpler than ever to buy and sell online, thanks to technology advancements and the expansion of accessible marketplaces. Between 2021 and 2025, the e-commerce business is predicted to expand by about $11 trillion. The worldwide trend toward digitalization grew as companies went online during the COVID-19 epidemic. Even when worldwide shops reopen, e-commerce sales continue to rise. E-commerce sales worldwide are predicted to exceed $5 trillion by 2022 and $6 trillion by 2024. More and more retailers are following customer demand online, with record numbers entering e-commerce. Online retailers are springing up on a regular basis, with an estimated 12-24 million e-commerce sites worldwide. This implies that more businesses are fighting for consumers' attention. As a consequence, digital advertising is more costly and less profitable than it has ever been."

