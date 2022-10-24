First Farmers and Merchants Corporation Reports Improved Third Quarter Results

Net Income Rises 18% to $4.8 Million

Net Interest Income Increases 7.3% to a Record $12.5 Million

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation FFMH, the holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank, today announced double digit growth in net income for the third quarter of 2022, compared with the prior year's third quarter.

"First Farmers' growth in net income for the third quarter benefited from higher net interest income, lower non-interest expense, growth in our net interest margin and continued organic loan growth," stated Brian K. Williams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of First Farmers. "We are on pace to report record net income for 2022 based on our year-to-date performance and our expectations for continued growth in the fourth quarter.

"Our Board of Directors recently approved a 9.5% increase in our cash dividend to $0.23 per share, highlighting our strong financial performance in 2022 and our positive outlook for the future. We believe the increase in our cash dividend and recent increases in our stock repurchases demonstrate our Board's focus on delivering long-term shareholder value," continued Williams.

Key highlights of First Farmers' results for the third quarter of 2022 include:

Net income rose 18.0% to $4.8 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared with $4.1 million in the third quarter of 2021. Net income per common share was $1.12 in the third quarter of 2022 compared with $0.94 in the third quarter of 2021. Net income rose 5.8% from $4.5 million, or $1.05 per common share, in the second quarter of 2022;

Adjusted net income, which excludes special items, rose 22.1% to a record $4.8 million, or $1.12 per common share, compared with $3.9 million, or $0.91 per common share, for the year-earlier quarter. Third quarter adjusted net income rose 7.9% from $4.5 million, or $1.03 per common share, reported in the second quarter of 2022 (see non-GAAP reconciliation);

Net interest income before provision increased 7.3% to $12.5 million from $11.6 million for the year-earlier quarter;

Net loans grew 1.1% from the second quarter of 2022 (4.2% annualized) and were up 5.4% from the third quarter of 2021 after excluding SBA Paycheck Protection ("SBA PPP") loans; and

Total nonperforming assets dropped to $711,000, or 0.04% of total assets.

Williams continued, "First Farmers' efficiency ratio continued to improve in the third quarter, reflecting growth in our revenue and discipline in our cost structure. During the quarter, we increased our investments in systems to support our future growth, including a new lending platform that will be rolled out over the next year. We expect the new platform to improve our service to customers, support our teams in enhancing the customer experience, and create more opportunities for future loan and deposit production."

Robert E. Krimmel, Chief Financial Officer, added, "The majority of our year-to-date 2022 earnings were generated by our bank's core operations and reflects the growth in our loan portfolio, higher net interest margin and lower non-interest expenses compared with last year. Our net interest margin improved to 2.61% in the third quarter and benefited from new loans added with higher interest rates. Our balance sheet remains asset sensitive, and we expect to benefit from future interest rate increases as the Federal Reserve strives to dampen inflation.

"Our asset quality is very strong and improved since last year based on the continued reduction in non-performing loans, our low loan losses and the high quality of new loans added this year. We have benefited from a strong economy in the markets we serve but remain focused on protecting our asset quality through careful underwriting of new loans, limiting our loans in higher risk segments and remaining close to our customer base as part of our early warning system to protect future earnings."

Third Quarter 2022 Results of Operations

Net income was up $734,000 to $4.8 million, or 18.0%, from the year-earlier third quarter. The improvement in earnings was driven by growth in net interest income of $843,000 resulting from higher loan yields which contributed to expansion in our net interest margin of 15 basis points for the third quarter of 2022. The increase in interest and fees on loans was offset partially by a reduction in SBA PPP loan fees recognized during the third quarter of 2021 of $1.3 million. Non-interest expense declined by $322,000, or 3.1%, compared with the third quarter of 2021 driven by a reduction in salaries and employee benefits expense of $430,000, or 6.8%. Net income, adjusted for special items, excluded a $134,000 gain on the sale of securities (net of tax) recognized during the third quarter of 2021.

Net income increased $265,000, or 5.8%, from the sequential second quarter while adjusted net income grew $351,000, or 7.9%. The improvement in earnings was due to growth in net interest income after provision of $776,000 outpacing the growth in salaries and employee benefits expense of $298,000.

For the third quarter of 2022, securities available-for-sale declined $60 million from the sequential second quarter. Securities available-for-sale amortized cost decreased $22 million and was used to fund loan growth for the quarter while the unrealized loss adjustment for securities available-for-sale increased another $38 million for the quarter as bond prices were driven lower with higher interest rates as the Fed continued to raise short-term interest rates. Our outstanding loan balances increased $9.9 million, or 5.4% on an annualized basis, to $951 million as loan growth slowed compared with the second quarter of 2022. Total deposits decreased $48 million, or 2.5%, from the previous quarter to $1.8 billion, but increased $96 million, or 5.6%, from the year-earlier period. The decline in total deposits during the third quarter of 2022 was driven largely by the migration of certain client balances to the Company's Trust department.

Total shareholders' equity declined $24 million due to the unrealized loss adjustment to the available-for-sale securities portfolio that totaled $28 million, net of tax, for the third quarter. The decline is viewed as temporary by the Company since the intention is to hold these securities until maturity. Total unrealized losses related to the available-for-sale investment portfolio increased to $120 million compared to unrealized gains of $19 from the year-earlier quarter, and unrealized losses of $82 million for the second quarter of 2022. The fair market value of the Company's available-for-sale securities portfolio is adjusted each quarter based on changes in interest rates.

Nine Months Results

Net income available to common shareholders was $13.0 million for the first nine months of 2022, up 3.8% compared with $12.5 million in the first nine months of 2021. Net income per share increased 4.9% to $3.02 for the first nine months of 2022 compared with $2.88 in the same period of 2021. The increase in earnings was driven by growth in net interest income after provision of $2.0 million, along with a decline in salaries and employee benefits of $1.2 million, offset partially by a one-time gain on the sale of Visa stock of $1.8 million recognized in the second quarter of 2021, increased software support and other computer expense of $584,000, and a reduction in mortgage banking activities of $557,000. Adjusted net income increased 21.6% to $13.1 million for the first nine months of 2022 while adjusted net income per share increased 23.1% compared to the same period in 2021.

The increase in adjusted net income benefited from a 6.1% increase in net interest income after provision for loan losses to $35.6 million supported by growth in income on investment securities of $2.8 million offset in part by a reduction in interest and fees on loans of $1.2 million. The reduction in interest and fees on loans was impacted by $3.1 million in recognized SBA PPP loan fees during the first nine months of 2021. Non-interest expenses declined 2.4% in the first nine months of 2022 to $30.3 million compared with the same period in 2021. The decrease in non-interest expenses was due mostly to lower salaries and employee benefits; offset by higher software support and other computer expense related to technology upgrades experienced during the first quarter of 2022.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets decreased to $711,000 at the end of the third quarter of 2022 and totaled 0.04% of total assets, down from $1.6 million, or 0.08%, in the previous quarter. Nonperforming assets were down $868,000, or 55.0% from the year-earlier third quarter. Net recoveries to average loans were 0.01% for the third quarter of 2022 compared with 0.02% for the previous quarter and net charge-offs of 0.00% for the year-earlier quarter. No adjustments were made to provision for loan and lease losses during the third quarter of 2022. The allowance for loan and lease losses represented 0.99% of total loans outstanding for the third quarter of 2022 compared with 1.00% for the previous quarter and 1.06% for the year-earlier quarter.

Capital Management Initiatives

During the third quarter of 2022, First Farmers repurchased 13,529 shares of the Company's common stock in the open market at an average price of $31.44 per share in accordance with the Company's stock repurchase program which represents a 95% increase compared to the second quarter of 2022. Authorization to repurchase approximately 179,000 shares remains under the current program, which is set to expire in December 2022, unless extended or otherwise completed.

About First Farmers and Merchants Corporation and First Farmers and Merchants Bank

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation is the holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank, a community bank serving the Middle Tennessee area through 22 offices in seven Middle Tennessee counties. As of September 30, 2022, First Farmers reported total assets of approximately $1.9 billion, total shareholders' equity of approximately $85 million, and administered trust assets of $5.4 billion. For more information about First Farmers, visit us on the Web at www.myfirstfarmers.com under "Investor Relations."

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" that represent First Farmers' expectations or beliefs concerning future events and often use words or phrases such as "opportunities," "prospects," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," "intends" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements contained herein represent the current expectations, plans or forecast of First Farmers' and are about matters that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on them, whether included in this news release or made elsewhere from time to time by First Farmers or on its behalf. First Farmers disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. First Farmers management uses non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) adjusted net income and (ii) adjusted basic earnings per share, in its analysis of the Company's performance. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude the following from net income: securities gains, gain on sale of Visa stock, gain on sale of premises and equipment, one-time digital conversion fees, and the income tax effect of adjustments. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company.

FIRST FARMERS AND MERCHANTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES PRESENTED IN EARNINGS RELEASE (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 Total non-interest income $ 3,526 $ 3,712 $ 3,660 $ 10,652 $ 12,920 Gain on sale of securities - (181 ) - - (367 ) Gain on equity securities - - (25 ) (25 ) (239 ) Gain on sale of premises and equipment - - (91 ) (91 ) - Gain on sale of Visa Stock - - - - (1,811 ) Adjusted non-interest income $ 3,526 $ 3,531 $ 3,544 $ 10,536 $ 10,503 Total non-interest expense $ 10,076 $ 10,398 $ 9,755 $ 30,256 $ 31,013 One-time digital conversion fees - - - (207 ) - Adjusted non-interest expense $ 10,076 $ 10,398 $ 9,755 $ 30,049 $ 31,013 Net income as reported $ 4,803 $ 4,069 $ 4,538 $ 13,023 $ 12,548 Total adjustments, net of tax1 - (134 ) (86 ) 67 (1,786 ) Adjusted net income $ 4,803 $ 3,935 $ 4,452 $ 13,090 $ 10,762 Basic earnings per share $ 1.12 $ 0.94 $ 1.05 $ 3.02 $ 2.88 Total adjustments, net of tax1 - (0.03 ) (0.02 ) 0.02 (0.41 ) Adjusted basic earnings per share $ 1.12 $ 0.91 $ 1.03 $ 3.04 $ 2.47

(1) The effective tax rate of 26.1% is used to determine net of tax amounts.

FIRST FARMERS AND MERCHANTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) September 30, December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021(1) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 25,691 $ 19,791 Interest-bearing deposits 5,121 75,065 Federal funds sold 133 8,374 Total cash and cash equivalents 30,945 103,230 Securities: Available-for-sale 825,293 876,987 Held-to-maturity (fair market value $13,378 and $15,932 as of the periods presented) 15,098 15,128 Equity securities 2,505 2,481 Loans held-for-sale 1,153 2,197 Loans, net of deferred fees 951,279 886,891 Allowance for loan and lease losses (9,383 ) (9,605 ) Net loans 941,896 877,286 Bank premises and equipment, net 32,747 32,627 Bank-owned life insurance 35,710 35,354 Goodwill 9,018 9,018 Deferred tax asset 33,674 4,085 Other assets 13,376 14,345 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,941,415 $ 1,972,738 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 547,934 $ 522,725 Interest-bearing 1,285,107 1,268,481 Total deposits 1,833,041 1,791,206 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 23,635 22,901 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,856,676 1,814,107 SHAREHOLDERS' Common stock - $10 par value per share, 8,000,000 shares EQUITY authorized; 4,296,361 and 4,317,306 shares issued and outstanding as of the periods presented 42,964 43,173 Retained earnings 129,292 119,507 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (87,611 ) (4,144 ) Total shareholders' equity attributable to First Farmers and Merchants Corporation 84,645 158,536 Noncontrolling interest - preferred stock of subsidiary 95 95 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 84,740 158,631 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,941,415 $ 1,972,738

(1) Derived from audited financial statements as of December 31, 2021.

FIRST FARMERS AND MERCHANTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 INTEREST AND Interest and fees on loans $ 10,140 $ 9,800 $ 27,712 $ 28,891 DIVIDEND Income on investment securities INCOME Taxable interest 2,559 1,752 7,538 4,773 Exempt from federal income tax 504 553 1,525 1,648 Interest from federal funds sold and other 76 38 192 74 Total interest income 13,279 12,143 36,967 35,386 INTEREST Interest on deposits 810 517 1,687 1,980 EXPENSE Interest on other borrowings - - - 1 Total interest expense 810 517 1,687 1,981 Net interest income 12,469 11,626 35,280 33,405 (Provision credit) for loan and lease losses - - (320 ) (150 ) Net interest income after provision 12,469 11,626 35,600 33,555 NON-INTEREST Mortgage banking activities 118 280 558 1,115 INCOME Trust services fee income 1,013 1,024 3,106 3,016 Service fees on deposit accounts 1,974 1,809 5,668 5,253 Investment services fee income 113 85 333 256 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 119 166 356 389 Gain on sale of investments - 181 - 367 Gain on equity securities - - 25 - Gain on sale of premises and equipment - - 91 - Gain on sale of Visa stock - - - 1,811 Other non-interest income 189 167 515 713 Total non-interest income 3,526 3,712 10,652 12,920 NON-INTEREST Salaries and employee benefits 5,924 6,354 17,419 18,574 EXPENSE Net occupancy expense 575 540 1,716 1,702 Depreciation expense 433 497 1,365 1,507 Data processing expense 459 784 2,003 2,248 Software support and other computer expense 980 655 2,792 2,208 Legal and professional fees 204 157 723 574 Audits and exams expense 157 174 519 521 Advertising and promotions 355 272 797 760 FDIC insurance premium expense 198 152 528 465 Other non-interest expense 791 813 2,394 2,454 Total non-interest expense 10,076 10,398 30,256 31,013 Income before provision for income taxes 5,919 4,940 15,996 15,462 Provision for income taxes 1,116 871 2,965 2,906 Net income 4,803 4,069 13,031 12,556 Noncontrolling interest - dividends on preferred stock subsidiary - - 8 8 Net income available to common shareholders $ 4,803 $ 4,069 $ 13,023 $ 12,548 Weighted average shares outstanding 4,301,056 4,340,048 4,310,501 4,352,262 Earnings per share $ 1.12 $ 0.94 $ 3.02 $ 2.88

FIRST FARMERS AND MERCHANTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Results of Operations: Interest income $ 13,279 $ 12,198 $ 11,490 $ 12,151 $ 12,143 Interest expense 810 505 372 400 517 Net interest income 12,469 11,693 11,118 11,751 11,626 Provision credit for loan and lease losses - - (320 ) - - Non-interest income 3,526 3,660 3,466 3,863 3,712 Non-interest expense and non-controlling interest – preferred stock of subsidiary 10,076 9,763 10,425 11,961 10,398 Income before income taxes 5,919 5,590 4,479 3,653 4,940 Income taxes 1,116 1,052 797 582 871 Net income for common shareholders $ 4,803 $ 4,538 $ 3,682 $ 3,071 $ 4,069 Per Share Data: Basic earnings per share $ 1.12 $ 1.05 $ 0.85 $ .71 $ 0.94 Weighted average shares outstanding per quarter 4,301,056 4,313,455 4,317,169 4,326,090 4,340,048 Financial Condition Data and Ratios: Total securities $ 842,896 $ 902,742 $ 944,543 $ 894,596 $ 848,223 Available-for-sale securities, fair market value $ 825,293 $ 885,129 $ 926,944 $ 876,987 $ 829,180 Available-for-sale securities, amortized cost $ 944,987 $ 967,235 $ 983,958 $ 883,853 $ 828,465 Loans, net of deferred fees $ 951,279 $ 941,357 $ 891,108 $ 886,891 $ 902,234 Allowance for loan and lease losses $ (9,383 ) $ (9,386 ) $ (9,388 ) $ (9,605 ) $ (9,590 ) Total assets $ 1,941,415 $ 2,012,409 $ 2,144,206 $ 1,972,738 $ 1,920,554 Total deposits $ 1,833,041 $ 1,880,612 $ 1,998,175 $ 1,791,206 $ 1,736,614 Net interest income, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis $ 12,726 $ 11,956 $ 11,379 $ 12,013 $ 11,899 Net interest margin 2.61 % 2.46 % 2.43 % 2.62 % 2.63 % Efficiency 62.15 % 62.94 % 68.83 % 66.57 % 67.39 % Asset Quality Data and Ratios: Total nonperforming assets $ 711 $ 1,635 $ 1,002 $ 1,217 $ 1,579 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.04 % 0.08 % 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.08 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans 0.99 % 1.00 % 1.05 % 1.08 % 1.06 % Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans (annualized) (0.01 %) (0.02 %) (0.05 )% 0.00 % 0.00 %

