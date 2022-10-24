Willamette Valley Pie Company Announces Brand Extension with Launch of BerryFields

The all-natural pie company expands into healthy frozen snack category with three flavors of almond butter and fruit sandwiches

SALEM, Ore., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Willamette Valley Pie Company has announced their latest innovation – the creation of natural snack brand BerryFields. This is the second product launch this year for the company known for frozen fresh, ready-to-bake pies, cobblers, crisps, hand-pies and IQF frozen fruit. In March, WV Pie Co. released a new line of Non-GMO Project Verified pies and hand-pies with all-butter crusts in tandem with a complete brand refresh.

Designed for busy families who want to be able to provide homemade-quality sandwiches for their kids, BerryFields is the only brand to hand-make delicious wholesome snacks with the same care as you would at home using simple, all-natural ingredients loaded with farm-fresh fruit, allergy-friendly almond butter and tucked in a soft pastry made with real butter!

Willamette Valley Pie Company CEO Austin Kelly explains, "Since vertically integrating from a family farm in 2001, there is nothing more important to us than using real, sustainably sourced and clean label ingredients you can feel good about giving to your family. And as a father myself, I know the real need for delicious and convenient options that aren't packed with artificial ingredients." He continues, "We felt there was a gap in current market offerings and knew that BerryFields could be a natural extension of what we were already accomplishing and providing at Willamette Valley Pie Company."

BerryFields almond butter and fruit sandwiches combine both convenience and flavor for something the whole family will love. Each sandwich has four grams of protein and simple, farm-fresh non-GMO ingredients. Best of all, they fit perfectly in your hand, fuss-free and no utensils needed for on-the-go hungry tummies! Whether you choose BerryFields for a snack or a meal, you can trust that each sandwich is filled with wholesome, natural ingredients you can find in your own cupboard.

Craveable, and incredibly convenient, BerryFields sandwiches go right from freezer to lunchbox, thawed and ready when lunch time rolls around. They are currently offered in three flavors:

Mixed Berry – A delicious melody of farm-fresh Blackberries, Strawberries and Oregon's Berry Favorite , the Marionberry, complimented with the protein-rich almond butter tucked in a soft pastry made with real butter.

Strawberry – Strawberries blended into a smooth fruit layer, complimented with protein-rich almond butter tucked in a soft pastry made with real butter.

Grape – Grapes fresh from the vine complimented with the protein-rich almond butter tucked in a soft pastry made with real butter.

Berryfeilds sandwiches are Non-GMO Project Verified and can currently be found in Whole Foods Stores nationwide for $6.99.

For more information, please visit berryfieldsandwiches.com and use their store locator to find BerryFields in a store near you.

About Willamette Valley Pie Company

Willamette Valley Pie Company, LLC. is one of the original all-natural pie companies. With nearly 100 years of family farming history in the Willamette Valley of Oregon, vertically integrating in 2001 to make delicious pies and desserts was an obvious next step for the company. Made with non-GMO, local and sustainably sourced ingredients, Willamette Valley Pie Co. now offers 9-inch fruit and cream pies, 5-inch mini pies, as well as a variety of hand pies, cobblers, crisps, and IQF frozen fruit. Their new product line includes the first 100% all-butter crust pies in the market, featuring fan favorites like the Dutch Caramel Apple Pie, Triple Chocolate Cream and scratch made Key Lime Pies incorporate farm fresh ingredients you would use at home. Willamette Valley Pie Co. continues to be committed to bringing families and communities together around the table and through their fundraising program. For more information about Willamette Valley Pie Co., visit www.wvpie.com , or @wvpie on Instagram and @WVPIECO on Facebook.

