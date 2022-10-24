Arcadis IBI Group Partners with Indspire to Launch New Indigenous Scholarship

Arcadis IBI Group Joins Indspire’s Building Brighter Futures Program to Support Indigenous Students Across Canada

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global design and technology firm, Arcadis IBI Group (“Arcadis IBI” or the “Company”) has announced the launch of a new scholarship for Indigenous students in collaboration with Indspire, an Indigenous national charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples. The scholarship will provide funds to post-secondary students learning architecture, engineering, urban planning, or Indigenous languages across Canada.



Since 2004, Indspire’s Building Brighter Futures program has provided more than $153 million in financial support to First Nations, Inuit and Métis students across Canada to assist the completion of their post-secondary education. Arcadis IBI Group’s collaboration with Indspire will support the next generation of Indigenous students to influence the way our communities are designed and built. As part of Arcadis IBI’s commitment to the Principles of Reconciliation in Canada, the Company is committed to providing opportunities for Indigenous students within the AEC industry.

“Arcadis IBI looks forward to supporting and celebrating the educational goals and achievements of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students from across our shared lands through Indspire’s Building Brighter Futures Program,” said Director and Sr. Practice Lead, Architecture and Chair, Indigenous Engagement Steering Committee, Heather Semple.

The next Indigenous scholarship application deadline is November 1, 2022, with additional submission dates on February 1, 2023 (visit our scholarship page for more information). To learn more about Arcadis IBI’s commitment to Indigenous communities, please visit our Indigenous Engagement and Relations webpage.

“This scholarship marks one of many endeavours Arcadis IBI has taken to enhance its work towards the Truth and Reconciliation Committee’s Call to Action 92, which calls on corporate entities to adopt the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples as a reconciliation framework,” said Chief Operations Director and Chief Diversity Officer, Audrey Jacob.

Alongside launching an Indigenous-focused scholarship supported by Indspire, Arcadis IBI will continue its Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging scholarship recognizing the contributions of the Black community to the STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) disciplines. These ongoing initiatives are important examples of Arcadis IBI’s Global Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging Strategy and Policy in action.

About Arcadis IBI Group

IBI Group is a technology-driven design firm with global architecture, engineering, planning and technology expertise, working across disciplines to shape the way people live, move, learn and heal. On September 27, 2022, IBI Group joined Arcadis, a global leader in the delivery of sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets. Our digitally driven expertise will transform our industries and provide our clients with innovative, future-focused technology-enabled solutions alongside human-centric design excellence. Together, we’re a stronger and more resilient business of passionate thinkers, designers and engineers across 70 countries. The combined strength of Arcadis IBI Group provides unprecedented opportunities to offer new client solutions, while defining the resilient cities of tomorrow, together.

About Indspire

Indspire is an Indigenous national charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people for the long-term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities, and Canada. With the support of its funding partners, Indspire provides financial awards, delivers programs, and shares resources so that First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students will achieve their highest potential. In 2021-2022, Indspire provided more than $23 million through 6,612 bursaries and scholarships to First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students across Canada.

