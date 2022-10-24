Submit Release
Ocuphire Announces Six Poster Presentations on Nyxol and APX3330 at the American Academy of Optometry Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders, today announced acceptance and presentation of six posters featuring Nyxol® and APX3330 at the American Academy of Optometry (AAOPT) 2022 Annual Meeting being held October 26-29, 2022 in San Diego, CA.

AAOPT 2022: San Diego Convention Center
Title: Safety and Tolerability of Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution for Reversal of Mydriasis in Two MIRA Phase 3 Trials 
Poster #:  260, Exhibit Hall H
Date/Time: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM PT
Presenter:  Justin Schweitzer, OD
   
Title: Masked Safety of Oral Drug Candidate APX3330 for the Treatment of Diabetic Retinopathy in an Ongoing ZETA-1 Phase 2b Clinical Trial 
Poster #:  200, Exhibit Hall H
Date/Time: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM PT
Presenter:  Doug Devries, OD
   
Title: Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution Rapidly Reverses Pharmacologically Induced Mydriasis in Two Pivotal MIRA Phase 3 Trials
Poster #:  188, Exhibit Hall H
Date/Time: Friday, October 28, 2022, 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM PT
Presenter:  Leslie O'Dell, OD
   
Title: MIRA-4, Clinical Trial Evaluating the Safety and Efficacy of Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution for Reversal of Pharmacologically Induced Mydriasis in Pediatric Subjects Aged 3-11 Years
Poster #:  187, Exhibit Hall H
Date/Time: Friday, October 28, 2022, 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM PT
Presenter:  Shane Foster, OD
   
Title: Phentolamine Alone and in Combination with Low Dose Pilocarpine Improves Near Vision in Presbyopic Subjects in the VEGA-1 Phase 2 Trial
Poster #:  186, Exhibit Hall H
Date/Time: Friday, October 28, 2022, 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM PT
Presenter:  Mitch Ibach, OD
   
Title: LYNX-1: A Pivotal Phase 3 Randomized Placebo-Controlled Trial of Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution in Subjects with Dim Light Vision Disturbance 
Poster #:  185, Exhibit Hall H
Date/Time: Friday, October 28, 2022, 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM PT
Presenter:  Shane Kannarr, OD

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: OCUP), clinical-stage, ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing small-molecule therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. For more information about Ocuphire’s clinical trials, visit https://www.ocuphire.com/clinical-trials.

Ocuphire Contacts

Mina Sooch, President & CEO 
Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. 
ir@ocuphire.com

Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

Bret Shapiro
Core IR
brets@coreir.com


Primary Logo

