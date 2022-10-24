Data Storage Corporation Achieves ISO/IEC 27001 Certification for its CloudFirst and Nexxis Divisions

/EIN News/ -- MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity solutions for disaster-recovery, cloud infrastructure, cyber-security, and data analytics solutions, today announced that its CloudFirst and Nexxis divisions have been ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified.



ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is an information security standard published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the world’s largest developer of voluntary international standards, and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). The certification was issued by A-LIGN, an independent and accredited certification body based in the United States on successful completion of a formal audit process. This certification illustrates that DSC has met rigorous international standards in ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of CloudFirst infrastructure-as-a-service, backup and recovery, business continuity and hosted voice-over-internet protocol (VoIP) solutions.

“Achieving third-party certification for our divisions further validates our extensive internal protocols and security measures that ensure our customers’ data and information has been addressed, implemented, and properly controlled in all areas of our organization,” commented Chuck Piluso, CEO of Data Storage Corporation. “Obtaining this certification marks an important milestone for these divisions, as well as provides us the potential to accelerate customer engagements as many organizations seek ISO/IEC certification prior to implementing certain solutions. We are committed to information security and are proud to provide solutions to our customers that they can trust and rely on.”

Chuck Paolillo, Chief Technology Officer of the Company’s CloudFirst division, stated, “This certification demonstrates our ongoing commitment to data and information security, as we believe it is of upmost importance within an organization. We have continually implemented, improved, and tested our protocols to ensure our technologies met the highest security standards for our customers.”

About Data Storage Corporation

The Company provides a broad range of premium business continuity and analytics solutions from seven data center in the USA and Canada. The Company serves its clients with cloud infrastructure, disaster recovery, cyber security, telecommunications, and data analytics. Clients look to Data Storage Corporation to ensure disaster recovery, business continuity, enhance cyber security, and meet increasing industry, state, and federal regulations. The Company markets to businesses, government, education, and the healthcare industry.

For more information, please visit http://www.DTST.com/. Twitter: @DataStorageCorp

