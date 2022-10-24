Grafana Labs Partners with Isovalent to Bring Best-in-Class Grafana Observability to Cilium's Service Connectivity on Kubernetes

The combination of Grafana and eBPF-powered Cilium enables deep application insights on Kubernetes, across on-prem and public cloud environments

DETROIT, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grafana Labs , the company behind the world's most ubiquitous open and composable operational dashboards, today announced a strategic partnership with Isovalent, the company behind Cilium and eBPF. During the keynote at Cloud Native eBPF Day co-located at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon, the teams unveiled a Cilium integration with Grafana that enables observing the health and performance of the network connectivity between cloud native applications in Kubernetes using Prometheus metrics, Grafana dashboards and alerts, and Grafana Tempo traces.



This integration of the two open source technologies marks the beginning of the joint engineering initiatives launched after Grafana Labs’ strategic investment in Isovalent’s Series B funding round last month.

“Grafana Labs is synonymous with unparalleled observability, particularly in the cloud native and Kubernetes ecosystem. Given their strong roots in the open source world as well, it was an easy decision to partner with Grafana Labs and bring together Cilium and Grafana for deep visibility into application connectivity,” said Dan Wendlandt, CEO and co-founder at Isovalent. “Platform teams also want a consistent mechanism for cloud native observability across on-prem and public cloud environments. Cilium’s integration with Grafana delivers that consistent observability experience, using the powerful operational dashboards the community knows and loves.”

“As a company we want to make sure that Grafana observability is easily available wherever our ever-expanding community needs it,” said Raj Dutt, CEO and co-founder of Grafana Labs. “eBPF and Cilium are quickly becoming the de facto standard for secure and observable connectivity in Kubernetes, and we realized that by partnering with the Isovalent team, we could help many of our mutual users and customers with a critical need. Our engineering teams got right to work, leveraging the open source Grafana stack to enhance eBPF-based observability for monitoring, troubleshooting, and security workflows, and this integration is just the first result of that collaboration. We're excited to share so much more with the cloud native community in the coming weeks and months.”



An incubating project in the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, Cilium is an open source framework that extends the power of eBPF to platform teams for secure cloud native connectivity. It has been chosen as the default network and security layer by the managed Kubernetes offerings of major public cloud providers including Google Kubernetes Engine, Google Anthos, and Amazon EKS Anywhere.

The Cilium-Grafana integration brings together the best-in-class Grafana LGTM (Loki for logs, Grafana for visualization, Tempo for traces, and Mimir for metrics) observability stack with an eBPF-powered connectivity solution, resulting in highly performant dashboards that deliver zero-overhead visibility into the health of service-to-service communication – all without requiring a heavyweight sidecar proxy.

For a demo of the new integration, join the Cilium and Grafana teams at the Cilium Updates, News And Roadmap session at KubeCon on Wednesday, October 26, at 5:25pm. Read the blog post and join the Cilium Slack to get started.

About Isovalent

Isovalent, founded by the creators of Cilium and co-maintainers of eBPF, builds open source software and enterprise solutions for cloud native service connectivity, security, and observability. Cilium is the choice of leading global organizations including Adobe, AWS, Bell Canada, Capital One, Datadog, Google, and many more. Isovalent is a globally distributed company with headquarters in both Cupertino (United States) and Zurich (Switzerland) and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Google, Cisco, M12 (Microsoft's Venture Fund), and Grafana Labs. To learn more, visit isovalent.com or follow @isovalent .



About Grafana Labs

Grafana Labs provides an open and composable monitoring and observability stack built around Grafana, the leading open source technology for dashboards and visualization. There are more than 2,000 Grafana Labs customers, including Bloomberg, Citigroup, Dell Technologies, Salesforce, and TomTom, and more than 900,000 active installations of Grafana around the world. Grafana Labs helps companies manage their observability strategies with full-stack offerings that can be run fully managed with Grafana Cloud or self-managed with the Grafana Enterprise Stack , both featuring scalable metrics ( Grafana Mimir ), logs ( Grafana Loki ), and traces ( Grafana Tempo ) as well as extensive enterprise data source plugins, dashboard management, alerting, reporting, and security. Grafana Labs is backed by leading investors Lightspeed Venture Partners, Lead Edge Capital, GIC, Sequoia Capital, Coatue, and J.P. Morgan. Follow Grafana Labs on LinkedIn and Twitter or visit grafana.com .

