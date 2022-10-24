Submit Release
NSAV Announces a Definitive Acquisition Agreement for Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (CEX)

/EIN News/ -- London, England, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced that the Company has signed a Definitive Acquisition Agreement for AWC Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (AWC) https://awcexchange.com/. AWC currently has approximately $1,500,000,000 USDT Dollar Value On Deposit. The exchange can list both ERC-20 and BEP-20 tokens. AWC has over 2,000 active wallet traders.

In addition, AWC management projects that once the exchange reaches 5,000 users, based on $100 average daily trading per user, the estimated monthly income will be $1,500,000. At 10,000 users, based on $250 average daily trading per user, the estimated monthly income will be $7,500,000. The existing AWC management will continue to operate the exchange to ensure both continuity and a high standard of service.

The management of NSAV released the following statement, “As our shareholders are aware, it has been a long-standing goal of the Company to acquire an operating CEX. We were thrilled to see the excitement among NSAV shareholders and the market in general, in the weeks leading up to the formal signing of this deal.”

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.

Contact
Net Savings Link, Inc.
info@nsavholdinginc.com  

