Find Competitive Prices and a Range of Quality Home Electric Vehicle Chargers at EV Domestic

/EIN News/ -- London, UK, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EV Domestic have an expert team of specialist installers with over 60 years’ experience within the electrical industry. Their competitive prices, extensive list of high-quality products, and flexible appointments schedule, is what makes them one of the largest suppliers and installers of domestic electric vehicle charging equipment in the UK.

Dedicated to helping you take less time worrying, and have more time to enjoy your electric car, EV Domestic cover electric vehicle charge point installations throughout England.

Making Home Charging Easy

EV Domestic make the job of choosing and installing a Home Charge Point simple, friendly and cost effect so that you never have to worry about running out of power for your car.

They ensure that the service they provide has a fast turnaround – from the day that you first enquire to the moment that your installer arrives to set up your new charger.

With so much experience within the industry, EV Domestic have used this knowledge to provide you with some of the best charging points currently available and ensure that each offer a full range of features, can be installed both quickly and conveniently, and are offered at an excellent value for money.

At EV Domestic you will be able to find a selection of electric vehicle chargers that are compatible with a large number of electric vehicles and can be installed easily and promptly across the UK.

Some of these electric vehicle chargers include:

  •        Myenergi Zappi V2 – With the price of being fully installed from £1,140, the Zappi charger comes in two colours (white or black) and in both tethered and untethered versions, while also offering customers a handy cable storage design which has made the charger even more popular. Additionally, this charger is perfect if you have solar panels installed at home as it allows you to direct any excess solar energy to your car.
  •        EO Mini-Pro V2 – Priced at £845 fully installed, the EO Mini-Pro is the smallest and most compact home charger available at EV Domestic but still manages to deliver a powerful 7kw of charge. With a range of different colours available, including customer favourites black and white, this small but mighty charger only measures at 22cm x 17cm to give your electric vehicle all the power it needs with minimal hassle.
  •        Ohme Home Pro – With prices from £980 fully installed, the upgraded Ohme Home Pro is a small sleek charger that is one of the ‘smartest’ on the market. It works seamlessly with Smart Energy tariffs and can be controlled via its useful app, so that you can easily schedule charging and even select the cheapest times to charge your vehicle.

More information

To find out more about EV Domestic and to see a full list of their domestic electric vehicle charging equipment, please visit their website at https://evdomestic.co.uk.

