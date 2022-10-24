Submit Release
CREADIS Announces Strategic Reorganization Under a New International Business Unit

The CREADIS International Business Unit (IBU) is designed to unlock value, enable agile management, and build demand across multiple verticals while improving operational efficiency for a global customer base.

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CREADIS Inc. today announced strategic steps to reorganize and consolidate solution centers across the globe under a single leader to help streamline its organization and focus on scaling new services and solutions across the engineering value chain. The restructuring will also strengthen CREADIS' research and development capabilities toward realizing technology concepts that will pave the way for a carbon-neutral future. 

As part of the changes, the company announced the appointment of Gordon Hilbun to Chief Executive Officer of the new IBU, effective Nov. 1. "We have been on a multi-year journey to transform our organization. The changes in our operating model will shift our marketing, sales, and delivery to drive more comprehensive solutions and put execution closer to our customers while prioritizing a disciplined innovation framework," says Hilbun. 

CREADIS is a values-based company that originated with a focus on renewable energy and decarbonizing industrial companies. With over 700 employees globally, we have evolved into an international enterprise that provides comprehensive engineering solutions to companies looking to optimize efficiency and sustainability.  

Headquartered in Denmark with resources in the U.S, Europe, and Asia, our team of multidisciplinary engineers has experience in mechanics, equipment design, power electronics, structures, and embedded systems. Our services help our customers achieve a competitive advantage by reducing risk to ultimately gain market share in their respective industries. Learn more at: www.creadis.com.  

Contact Information:
Frank Ripley
Senior Sales Manager
frank.ripley@creadis.com
+1 407 627 0548

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

