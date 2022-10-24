CareCloud Employees Organize Giving Initiative to Support Flood Relief Efforts in Pakistan

/EIN News/ -- The U.S.-based Company with Offices in Pakistan Matches Donations to Employee-organized Fundraising Campaign to Strengthen the Impact of Aid



SOMERSET, N.J., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud , Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC, MTBCO, MTBCP), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced that CareCloud employees have organized a giving initiative to support flood relief and recovery operations in Pakistan. CareCloud leadership will further strengthen the support by matching employee donations dollar-for-dollar.

CareCloud, a U.S.-based company with more than 500 employees in the U.S. and more than 4,000 employees globally, has offices in nine U.S. states and five international locations, including four in Pakistan. The leadership behind the healthcare information technology company has historically demonstrated a philanthropic and economic responsibility to its geographic areas of operation, including recently supporting the establishment of an academic institution serving the Bagh community, an effort commended by U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome.

The devastating floods, caused by heavier-than-usual monsoon rains that began in mid-June and lasted through the end of August, have ravaged Pakistan. The waters have submerged more than 46,000 square miles in water, decimated critical infrastructure, killed nearly 1,700 people and displaced 33 million. Children make up one-third of Pakistani casualties and continue to face aggravated risks, including waterborne diseases, drowning and malnutrition.

While CareCloud’s Pakistan offices are not located within the disaster-stricken areas around the Indus River, local CareCloud employees were quick to organize a fundraising campaign to support the flood relief efforts. CareCloud leadership will match employee donations dollar-for-dollar to increase the impact of the gift.

CareCloud is not alone in its efforts to offer financial aid to the Pakistan disaster. The U.S. government prioritized various forms of support to improve Pakistan’s conditions, and other U.S.-based corporations, multinational organizations, and charities actively contribute humanitarian aid.

“CareCloud is grounded in a corporate social responsibility that enhances both our culture and community, and that stance is shared throughout our entire company,” said CareCloud Vice President of Human Resources Elizabeth Ferrer. “Our employees organized a fundraising campaign among themselves to help the situation in Pakistan. Their livelihood, friends, and families have all been affected by the death and destruction caused by the floods. CareCloud leadership was proud of their response, and felt it was our duty to add support to the community with which we – and the U.S. – have such strong ties with.”

