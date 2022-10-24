Bio-based PET Market Size Worth $941.4 Million by 2031 | CAGR: 7.9%: AMR

Surge in environmental deterioration concerns and execution of strict government environmental safety legislation drive the growth of the global bio-based PET market. Based on application, the beverages segment held the major share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific would remain lucrative throughout the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global bio-based PET market was estimated at $441.3 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $941.4 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $441.3 Million Market Size in 2031 $941.4 Million CAGR 7.9% No. of Pages in Report 502 Segments Covered Application, End-user Industry, and Region. Drivers Surge in environmental deterioration concerns and execution of strict government environmental safety legislation Opportunities Increased preference toward using bio-based metals Restraints High cost of manufacturing bio-based materials such as bioplastics and biofuels



Covid-19 Pandemic-

The outbreak of the pandemic led to reduced application of new plastic bags, which impacted the bio-based PET market negatively.

Also, disruptions in the supply chain aggravated the scenario even more.

The global bio-based PET market is analyzed across application, end-use industry, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on application, the beverages segment held more than half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The others segment, however, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.4% throughout the forecast period.

Based on end-user industry, the packaging segment garnered nearly half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The electrical and electronics segment, nonetheless, would project the fastest CAGR of 8.8% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the global bio-based PET market across Asia-Pacific generated more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.2% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global bio-based PET market report include Amyris, Anellotech Inc., Biome Bioplastics, Braskem, DAIKIN, Gevo Inc., Kuraray Co., Ltd., M&G Chemicals, NatureWorks LLC, Novamont S.p.A, Total Energies, Plastipak Holdings, Inc., PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, Solvay, Teijin Limited, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Toray Industries Inc, and Toyota Tsusho Corporation. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

