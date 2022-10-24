Global Mulching Material Market Is Anticipated To Grow At A CAGR of 7.9% 2032

Growing Use of Mulches in the Agriculture Sector, Gardens and in Horticulture Due to its Soil Enhancing Properties will Continue to Surge the Consumption of Mulching Materials.

Climate administers both dry and humid seasons followed by consistent tornadoes invasion. However, the topsoil erosion caused by the latter is suppressed by maneuvering mulching materials. Thus, the mulching materials market is predominantly afflicted by geographical advantage.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, 66% of injuries in the playground happen by virtue of falling on the ground. The pea gravel surfacing material leads to injuries and scars for the children. Therefore, companies have come up with ideas for the development of soft, absorbent mulch materials that can be adapted to kids’ playgrounds. These mulches can be used in schools, daycare centers, residential areas, and parks.

Mulches are increasingly being used in animal facilities for bedding. Straw mulches are used for bedding purposes on farms and riding stables. Millions of animals across the globe are living in underserved communities. It is expected that an increase in the demand for animal rescue centers will rise exponentially over the year, which will raise the demand for the mulches market. Manufacturers are producing straw mulches as they are biodegradable and filtered from impurities such as dust and metal so that they are safe for animals.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global mulching materials market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% and be valued at US$ 7.3 billion by 2032

and be valued at by 2032 The market witnessed a CAGR of 3.7 % for the period of 2017-2021

for the period of 2017-2021 Use in horticulture dominates the market and is estimated to be valued at US$ 1.5 billion in 2022

in 2022 East Asia is expected to be the crown of the market with a 31.3% market share in 2022

market share in 2022 The inorganic mulching materials are extensively used and are likely to represent 97.3% market share in 2022

market share in 2022 South Asia & Oceania and North America’s demand for mulching materials is expected to increase at CAGRs of 7.9% and 7.2%, respectively

Market Development

Manufacturers are investing heavily in the development and application of advanced technology for the manufacturing of bio-plastics and providing compostable resins with better properties to penetrate the market. The market players are focusing on diversifying their product portfolio with a combination of mulches that are both environmentally friendly and appealing to customers.

The players are aiming to provide eco-friendly yet long-lasting mulch that reduces the waiting time of the consumers and improves earnings. Market players are strengthening their market presence by establishing a robust supply chain and wide distribution network.

Mulching Materials Market: Key Players

Bailey Bark Materials, Inc.

Cowart Mulch Products, Inc.

FKuR Kunststoff GmbH

Jolly Gardener

Novamont S.p.A

Ohio Mulch

Preen

Renewable Fiber Inc.

The Scotts Company LLC

Woodland Mulch

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global mulching materials market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of product type (organic mulch (barked, shredded or chipped, pine needles, grass clippings, shredded leaves, straw), inorganic mulch (black plastic, landscape fabric, stone/gravel, others)), application (residential applications, gardens (public garden, corporate gardens, hotels and resort gardens), horticulture, others), and by sales channel (modern trade, garden supply stores, online stores, other channels), sales (new installation, retrofit), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Segmentation of Mulching Materials Industry Research

By Product Type: Organic Mulch Barked, shredded, or chipped Pine needles Grass Clippings Shredded leaves Straw Inorganic mulch Black Plastic Landscape fabric Stone/Gravel Others

By Application: Residential Applications Gardens Public Garden Corporate Gardens Hotels and Resort Gardens Horticulture Others

By Sales Channel: Modern Trade Garden Supply Stores Online Stores Other Channels

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



